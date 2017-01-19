Rs. 6.30 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Ignis Zeta is a second last variant in the lineup and powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.The AMT variant sells at an on road price of Rs 7.02 lakh, Delhi and has features such as Middle rear three-point seatbelt, speed sensing door lock and remote central locking