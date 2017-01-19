Rs. 7.46 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Ignis Zeta is a mid variant in the Ignis diesel line up and is powered by 1.3 diesel engine mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox. The Delta variant sells at an on road price of Rs 8.49 lakh, Delhi and get features such as Middle rear three-point seatbelt, remote central locking, Electrically Adjustable ORVM's, Rear defogger and Rear wiper