  5. Delta Petrol AMT

Rs. 5.74 Lakh *

The Ignis Delta is a second variant in the lineup and powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. The AMT variant sells at an on road price of Rs 6.29 lakh, Delhi and has features such as Middle rear three-point seatbelt, speed sensing Door Lock and remote central locking

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Petrol AMT Key Features

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
  • Front cup holder
  • Power windows
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Audio system with 4 speakers
Engine Name VVT
Cubic Capacity 1197 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 113 Nm
Power 82 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train N/A
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears N/A
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Petrol
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 20.89 kml
Front Suspension McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

