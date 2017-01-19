  5. Delta Diesel AMT

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Diesel AMT

Rs. 6.94 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The Ignis Delta is a base variant in the Ignis diesel line up and is powered by 1.3 diesel engine mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox. The Delta variant sells at an on road price of Rs 7.91 lakh, Delhi and get features such as Middle rear three-point seatbelt, remote central locking and Electrically Adjustable ORVM's

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Diesel AMT Key Features

  • Driver and passenger airbags
  • Audio system with 2-speakers
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVM
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
Engine Name DDiS
Cubic Capacity 1248 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 190 Nm
Power 74 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train 3700
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears N/A
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 26.80 kml
Front Suspension McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

