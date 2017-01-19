  5. Alpha Diesel

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha Diesel

Rs. 7.80 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The Ignis Alpha is a top end variant in Ignis diesel line up and is powered by 1.3 diesel engine. The Alpha variant sells at an on road price of Rs 9.51 lakh, Delhi and get features such as Middle rear three-point seatbelt, remote central locking , Electrically Adjustable ORVM's, Rear defogger and Rear wiper

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha Diesel Key Features

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Reverse Camera
  • LED headlamps with DRL's
  • Touch screen infotainment system
  • Steering mounted controls
Engine Name DDiS
Cubic Capacity 1248 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 190 Nm
Power 74 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train N/A
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 5
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 26.80 kml
Front Suspension McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

