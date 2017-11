Rs. 12.99 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Mahindra Scorpio S7 is powered by 2.2 litre, four Cylinder Engine, Variable Geometry Turbocharger Intercooler, CRDi that produces 140hp of power. The SUV is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.99 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as silver front grille and chrome finish AC vents