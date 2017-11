Rs. 16.01 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Mahindra Scorpio S11 is a top variant with 2.2-litre m-Hawk, four-cylinder engine, variable geometry turbocharger Intercooler, CRDi and sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.04 lakh, Delhi. The SUV gets features such as chrome grille inserts and Chrome finish AC rear vents