Rs. 6.00 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Mahindra KUV100 NXT K6 Plus with 6 seating configuration is powered by 1.2 litre petrol mFalcon G80, BS4 engine.The compact SUV sells at an on-road price of Rs 6.58 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Chrome inserts at the front grille, ABS with EBD and Dual airbags.