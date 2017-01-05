Rs. 18.99 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Hyundai Tucson is one of the most popular SUVs in India and was launched in 2016. The 2.0 litre petrol engine is the base variant and sells at Rs.22.05 lakh on road price, Delhi. The SUV get features like keyless entry, rear AC vents, adjustable steering and an audio system with iPod compatibility.