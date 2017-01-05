  5. 2WD MT Petrol

Hyundai Tucson 2WD MT Petrol

Rs. 18.99 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Tucson is one of the most popular SUVs in India and was launched in 2016. The 2.0 litre petrol engine is the base variant and sells at Rs.22.05 lakh on road price, Delhi. The SUV get features like keyless entry, rear AC vents, adjustable steering and an audio system with iPod compatibility.

Hyundai Tucson 2WD MT Petrol Key Features

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
  • Driver and passenger airbags
  • Reverse camera
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVM
  • Audio system with 6 speakers
  • Power windows at front and rear
Engine Name Dual VTVT
Cubic Capacity 1999 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 192 Nm
Power 153 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Petrol
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 13.03 kml
Front Suspension McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Multi-link with coil spring

