Rs. 24.99 Lakh Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

Hyundai Tucson automatic 2WD is the top end variant and is loaded with active and passive safety features. The high end variant gets features like parking assist, electrically adjustable ORVMs, Chrome finish handles and rain sensing wipers. The SUV is priced at Rs 29.56 lakh(on road price, Delhi)