The Tucson GL automatic variant is one of the featured variants in the Hyundai Tucson lineup. The car comes with a 6 speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 27.79  lakh on road price. It features a chrome interior Door Handles, cup holder at front and rear and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Hyundai Tucson 2WD AT GL Diesel

Hyundai Tucson 2WD AT GL Diesel Key Features

  • Driver, passenger and side airbags
  • Chrome exterior door handles
  • Projector headlamps with DRL's
  • Audio system with 6 speakers
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Power windows at front and rear
Engine Name E-VGT
Cubic Capacity 1995 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 400 Nm
Power 183 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 16.36 kml
Front Suspension McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension Multi-link with coil spring

