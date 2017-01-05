Rs. 23.48 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Tucson GL automatic variant is one of the featured variants in the Hyundai Tucson lineup. The car comes with a 6 speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 27.79 lakh on road price. It features a chrome interior Door Handles, cup holder at front and rear and electrically adjustable ORVMs.