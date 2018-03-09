Weird, wacky and downright cool: Helmets inspired by Predator, Optimus Prime and one has cat ears too!

Helmets serves two purposes – a) protect your head, obviously and b) look cool. Motorcyclists are willing to fish out a lot of money for the right helmet. While we've written several times before about how and where and for how much you can buy a proper helmet for yourself, this time we're talking about some helmets that are downright outrageous, but some are genuinely cool:
Helmets are important and helmets are cool, but they are admittedly not the most comfortable thing to wear. The founder of these helmets felt this way and came up with helmets that look like you don't have a helmet on. To think of it, he would've rather worked on making helmets more comfortable and making them look like there is no helmet or there is no skull either. (Image: Neatorama)
Remember Venom from Spider Man? Eddie Brock comes in contact with an alien and transforms into the scary monster that we all love so much. Put that face on a helmet, scare some kids and have a good time. The Venom helmet is available on Amazon at about $799. (Image: Amazon)
A helmet with cat ears! Why do it, you ask? There can be people who love motorcycles and also have feline friends. Whatever the reason may be, the cat ears look cool. Another accessory is pony tails. I wonder what happens to the hair on high speeds. (Image: Badasshelmetstore)
The Transformers movie franchise is a huge hit with movie buffs and automobile enthusiasts alike. Cars and trucks that transform into big bad alien robots, what's not to like? Well, except the story line. Happen to be a big fan? Then this Optimus Prime helmet is for you. Maybe just use it for showing off and get a proper helmet for proper rides. (Image: Badasshelmetstore)
Here comes the real deal, why we thought of listing weird helmets to begin with, the kind that will send screaming running to their mums – Predator. If you've seen the film Predator, you are bound to be a fan of the alien in the movie. He may not have the perfect sculpted face, but that's what you're looking for. (Image: eBay)
The iconic helmet from the Hollywood film Star Wars, one that belonged to the big one - Darth Vader, the Jedi Knight. Young Jedi, the Force will be super strong with you in this helmet. (Image: Badasshelmetstore)
Motorcycles are about big open roads and big smiles, and it doesn't get bigger than this. The wicked smile on this helmet looks so darn cool. One of the few helmets on this list you'd actually want to be seen in. (Image: Badasshelmetstore)
These are legit helmets for dogs and small pets. If you're going to put a dog on a scooter or in your backpack on a motorcycle, at least get the little guy a helmet. (Image: Amazon)
Some of you may be aware of Skully helmets. They don't look like they belong on this list, but it's Skully helmets' tech feature that render them unique. Skully features a HUD (head up display) on the visor to display info that it fetches from the smartphone with which is connected via Bluetooth. You can also make calls via voice command and control music.
