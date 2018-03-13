Weird and ugly motorcycles: A Chinese Gulsar, not Bajaj Pulsar; Triumph, Yamaha, Harley-Davidson too!

Bajaj BYK: Bajaj's Pulsar series was once undaunted in India and you wouldn't expect not-so-smart products from such a brand. That's when the BYK came along. Launched in early 2000s, Bajaj BYK was soon discontinued. It came with a 92.21 cc engine that made 6.41bhp, but that was not the big problem. Granted commuter motorcycles aren't very exciting to look at but the BYK was the personification of boring. And the small head wasn't helping anything. (Image: Autoportal)