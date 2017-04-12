Virat Kohli’s car collection: Take a look at his Audi R8, A8, Q7 and others

Indian Test Cricket Team’s captain, this is not a designation easy to come by. The current man for the job, Virat Kohli, worked his way up to earn it with proven dedication. A lot of hard work goes into being the captain of a country's cricket team, and with that done right comes along glamour. If one happens to be a motoring enthusiast, which Virat Kohli clearly is, there's nothing more glmorous than a fancy set of wheels. Kohli happens to be an Audi fan. You don't have to be his close friend to find that out. He owns four Audis, one of which is the fastest Audi ever. Click on to the next slides and gawp at the man's prized collection of cars.
Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition: A more powerful, limited edition R8. Despite owning a V10 R8, the cricket sensation went ahead with the purchase of the R8 LMX, which also comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, but is tuned to produce 570 bhp along with 540 Nm. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX is priced at Rs 2.97 crore.
Audi R8 V10: With this, Kohli crosses in to the supercar territory. The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car bears a heavy price tag of Rs.2 crore.
Audi A8L W12 Quattro: Another fast Audi in Kohli's garage, the A8L W12 Quattro. Priced at Rs 1.87 crore, the A8L is long wheel base version of the A8 and is powered by a a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.
Audi S6: The S6 is a performance variant of the A6 sedan. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with twin turbo chargers that delivers 420 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed twin clutch automatic transmission, along with Quattro. It is priced at Rs 95.25 lakh.
Audi Q7 4.2 TDI: Audi Q7 is a premium SUV, and is apparently one of the champ's favourite cars. It comes with a 4.2-litre V8, paired with a eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Audi’s signatory Quattro all wheel drive system. It is priced at Rs 87.7 lakh.
Toyota Fortuner 4X4: Seems Kohli also has a liking for SUVs. This was given to Kohli as a present from Toyota when the cricket celebrity signed an endorsement deal with the Japanese carmaker.
Renault Duster: Perhaps the smallest car in his garage is the Renault Duster. It was awarded to Kolhi for his outstanding performance in one-day series held in Sri Lanka in year 2012. He won the “Man of the Series” award for this tournament.