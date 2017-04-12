Virat Kohli’s car collection: Take a look at his Audi R8, A8, Q7 and others

Indian Test Cricket Team’s captain, this is not a designation easy to come by. The current man for the job, Virat Kohli, worked his way up to earn it with proven dedication. A lot of hard work goes into being the captain of a country's cricket team, and with that done right comes along glamour. If one happens to be a motoring enthusiast, which Virat Kohli clearly is, there's nothing more glmorous than a fancy set of wheels. Kohli happens to be an Audi fan. You don't have to be his close friend to find that out. He owns four Audis, one of which is the fastest Audi ever. Click on to the next slides and gawp at the man's prized collection of cars.