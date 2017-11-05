Virat Kohli Birthday special: Here’s his car collection and its not just Audi

Indian Cricket Team’s captain, not a designation easy to come by. The current man for the job, Virat Kohli, worked his way up to earn it with proven dedication. And today, he marks his 29th birthday, so we'd like to wish him a great day and since we're a motoring website, we mostly want to celebrate his car collection. Kohli happens to be an avid motoring enthusiast and a quite a fan of Audi cars. You don't have to be his close friend to find that out. He owns four Audis, one of which is the fastest ever from the brand. Click on to the next slides and gawp at the man's prized collection of cars.
Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition: Kohli owns two R8s, one of which is a more powerful limited edition. Despite owning a V10 R8, the cricket sensation went ahead with the purchase of the R8 LMX, which also comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, but is tuned to produce 570 bhp along with 540 Nm. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX would've set him back Rs 2.97 crore.
Audi R8 V10: The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car bears a heavy price tag of Rs 2 crore.
Audi A8L W12 Quattro: Another fast Audi in Kohli's garage, the A8L W12 Quattro. Priced at Rs 1.87 crore, the A8L is a long wheel base version of the A8 and is powered by a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.
Audi S6: The S6 is a performance variant of the A6 sedan. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with twin turbo chargers that delivers 420 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed twin clutch automatic transmission, along with Quattro. It is priced at Rs 95.25 lakh.
Audi Q7 4.2 TDI: Audi Q7 is a premium SUV, and is apparently one of the champ's favourite cars. It comes with a 4.2-litre V8, paired with a eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It is priced at Rs 87.7 lakh.
Toyota Fortuner 4X4: The Fortuner was presented Kohli as a gift from Toyota when the cricket celebrity signed an endorsement deal with the Japanese carmaker.
Renault Duster: The smallest car in his garage is the Renault Duster. It was awarded to Kolhi for his outstanding performance in one-day series held in Sri Lanka in year 2012. He won the “Man of the Series” award for this tournament.
