Virat Kohli Birthday special: Here’s his car collection and its not just Audi

Indian Cricket Team’s captain, not a designation easy to come by. The current man for the job, Virat Kohli, worked his way up to earn it with proven dedication. And today, he marks his 29th birthday, so we'd like to wish him a great day and since we're a motoring website, we mostly want to celebrate his car collection. Kohli happens to be an avid motoring enthusiast and a quite a fan of Audi cars. You don't have to be his close friend to find that out. He owns four Audis, one of which is the fastest ever from the brand. Click on to the next slides and gawp at the man's prized collection of cars.