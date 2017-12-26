Upcoming SUVs in India: 18 SUVs heading to us in 2018 including new Hyundai Creta and Lamborghini Urus

The popular Hyundai Creta facelift is due a majoar facelift in 2018 and the company is likely to launched the 2018 Hyundai Creta by April 2018. Hyundai Creta is expected to get some major cosmetic changes with more chrome added to the face of the SUV. Hyundai Creta has been among the top-3 vehicles sold by Hyundai in India and the facelift is expected to attract more buyers. Without a doubt the 2018 Hyundai Creta is one of the most anticipated launches of 2018.
Audi Q5 has been the most successful SUV for the company globally and the the new generation Q5 will make its India debut in 2018. The new Q5 is 90 kg lighther than its predecessor thanks to the extensive use of high-tensile steel and aluminum. The SUV also features 'personal route assist' borrowed from Audi Q7 and the Audi A4. Initially the 2018 Audi Q5 will be launched in a diesel variant and we will see the introduction of petrol variants later in 2018. The new Audi Q5 will debut in India in January 2018 and will be the first launch by Audi in India in 2018.
Based on the Tata Motors’ impact design philosophy this upcoming Tata SUV is a Discovery based premium SUV codenamed Q501. With this Tata Motors hopes to enter the foray into a new premium SUV segment and the SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0L diesel engine and will be available in both 5-seat and 7-seater option. Tata Motors has not officially shared any launch timelines about this product. However, the SUV might be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and will be due for a market launch in 2019.
Marking its entry into the premium crossover/SUV space, Nissan Motor India is expected to launch its 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV in India in 2018. Nissan Kicks is the product that the company will rely on heavily to change its fortune in India. The vehicle will share its platform with the Renault Captur (M0) that will help the company to keep the cost of Nissan Kicks in check. Expect the new Nissan Kicks to be powered by the same 1.5L diesel engine that powers the Nissan Terrano and Renault Duster. The SUV is likely to be positioned above the Terrano SUV.
Range Rover Velar is the company's fourth model in the Range Rover family for India, the new Velar bridges the gaps between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The prices of the new Range Rover Velar in India start at Rs 78.83 lakh with an official launch scheduled in January 2018. The 2.0-litre diesel engine churns out a maximum power output of 177 hp while the 3.0-litre motor is good for developing 296 horses. Last, the 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine generates a peak power output at 247 hp.
Maruti Suzuki Vitrara Brezza has been the most sold SUV in India in 2017 and in 2018 the company will introduce a the petrol avatar of Vitara Brezza. If reports are to be believed then the petrol version will also feature an AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki’s assembly lines are running packed with the production of Vitara Brezza and the launch of petrol variant is expected to almost increase the sales of the SUVs by over 50%. Maruti Suzuki might also introduce the 1.5L DDiS diesel engine on the Vitara Brezza but there but the company has not officially confirmed this.
The Skoda Karoq is based on the company's MQB platform and is seen as a successor to the Skoda Yeti. The car gets features like C-shaped LED headlamps, 9.2-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system, 10-speaker Canton sound system and LED cornering fog lights. The new Skoda Karoq will be launched in India during the second half of 2018 and it will be assembled at the company’s Aurangabad production facility in Maharashtra.
Expect Renault India also to come out with a new version of its Duster SUV with a lot of exterior and interior changes. Apart from this the company is also working on introducing a new MPV that will be positioned below Renault Lodgy.
Hyundai’s next big bet on the sub-compact space will be a sub-4-meter SUV and the Hyundai Carlino concept SUV is likely to see a production ready model in 2018 but the market debut will only be in 2019. Hyundai’s new SUV is internally codenamed as Hyundai QXi and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Hyundai’s Carlino SUV will be launched in both petrol and diesel engine variants.
The new generation Honda CR-V will make its India debut in 2018 and is expected to be unvield at the 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February 2018. Like its predecessor, expect the 2018 Honda CR-V to come only in a single petrol engine option.
First unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo, Datsun Go Cross, the company's first ever attempt in the cross over space seems to be taking shape and the production version of the car is expected to launch around March 2019. Datsun Go Cross will be an important product for the company in India after having managed to sustain the sales of Datsun Redi-Go in India the company has managed to attract its target audience and have also ventured aggressively into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Datsun is still a young brand in India and products like the Go Cross will help the company to attract young buyers. Go Cross will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Mahindra KUV100. We expect Datsun Go Cross to be priced aggressively between Rs 4.5 - 6.8 lakh.
The Jaguar E-Pace is also one of the awaited SUVs that will be launched in India next year. The company is calling the E-Pace as its first ever compact SUV. The car has recently scored five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test. Prime features of this SUV include lane keep assist, matrix LED headlamps, pedestrian airbag, adaptive cruise control and a lot more. The Jaguar E-Pace will challenge the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X3 and the Mercedes Benz GLA.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is one of the most awaited SUVs in India for 2018. The new Wrangler 2-door model will be available in three trims that go by the name Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. On the other hand, the 4-door model can be picked from a total of four variants viz Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. One out of many interesting features of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is a limited slip rear differential that offers an additional grip on snowy and slippery surfaces.
The new Volvo XC40 will be launched in India by April/May 2017. The car is the first one in the company’s line up that is based on the new CMA platform that will underpin Volvo’s upcoming cars in future. The Volvo XC40 will be one of the safest cars in the segment as it will come with features like Volvo Cars Pilot assist system, Cross traffic alert with brake support, a 360-degree camera and a lot more. The Volvo XC40 will hopefully be launched at a price nearing Rs 30 lakh.
Porsche India is all set to launch the third generation Cayenne in the country in June 2018. Currently, nothing concrete can be said on what engines will run the new Porsche Cayenne. However, there is a healthy possibility that 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine will be on offer with a slight chance on a 4.0-litre V8 engine as well. Also expected to be on offer are new V6 petrol motors. The new Porsche Cayenne is expected to come with a price tag of over Rs 1 crore.
First ever SUV from Lamborghini the Urus SUV will make its India debut in January 2018 just 38 days after its global debut at the company's Sant Agata Bolognese headquarters. The Lamborghini Urus sources its power from a 4-litre, twin turbo, V8 engine that churns out 637 hp of power along with a peak torque of 850 Nm. With the massive powertrain, the Italian SUV sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph mark in just 3.6 seconds.
Mahindra will launch the all-new G4 Ssangyong Rexton in the Indian market in the third quarter of financial year 2018-19. The new generation Rexton was unveiled at the 2017 Seoul Motor show in April 2017. The SUV will be locally assembled and will be powered by a 2.2L diesel engine with 187 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque.
Indian-arm of Japanese auto maker Mitsubishi will soon be launching its new updated 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander here in India and the company dealers now confirms that they will start accepting the bookings early next year. A report on Autocar confirms that the Outlander SUV's booking might start in January or February 2018 and deliveries will commence in May 2018. Globally the third-generation Mitsubishi Outlander was first launched in 2012 and received a facelift in 2015. The SUV's design is now in tune with other Mitsubishi SUVs like the Pajero.
