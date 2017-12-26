Upcoming SUVs in India: 18 SUVs heading to us in 2018 including new Hyundai Creta and Lamborghini Urus

First unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo, Datsun Go Cross, the company's first ever attempt in the cross over space seems to be taking shape and the production version of the car is expected to launch around March 2019. Datsun Go Cross will be an important product for the company in India after having managed to sustain the sales of Datsun Redi-Go in India the company has managed to attract its target audience and have also ventured aggressively into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Datsun is still a young brand in India and products like the Go Cross will help the company to attract young buyers. Go Cross will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Mahindra KUV100. We expect Datsun Go Cross to be priced aggressively between Rs 4.5 - 6.8 lakh.