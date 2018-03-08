Upcoming sedans in India in 2018: From Maruti Ciaz, Honda Civic to Audi A8, here’s what you can buy

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off its E-Class All-Terrain for the first time in India this while also confirming that it will go on sale in 2018. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase is already on sale in India, and now the latest iteration of the E-Class will be launched soon. It will be powered by a diesel engine that puts out 194 hp paired with a 9G-tronic transmission and will feature Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard and also has a higher ground clearance. Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is likely to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).