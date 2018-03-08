Upcoming sedans in India in 2018: From Maruti Ciaz, Honda Civic to Audi A8, here’s what you can buy

While SUVs and electric vehicles are all the rage around the world, something we also witnessed during the 2018 Auto Expo last month, sedans are still the carry a charm of their own. There's a substantial list of sedans ready for launch this year. Here is a brief look at the top seven of them:
2018 Honda Amaze: The 2018 Honda Amaze is expected to launch in India in April this year, and the all new Honda Amaze is based on a new platform. Also, it will come equipped with some segment first features. The design is now bold and a bit more aggressive, and the interior too is new in the 2018 Amaze. It will be available in petrol and diesel options.
Honda Civic: Very much awaited in the Indian market, Honda Civic is set to make a comeback this year. Honda Civic has been immensely popular in India and has a large fan following too. Expected to be priced at about Rs 18 lakh, the Civic will be positioned between Honda City and Honda Accord Hybrid in India. The new Honda Civic will be powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine and there could also be a diesel variant.
Toyota Yaris: Honda City will have a direct rival in the form of Toyota Yaris, scheduled to launch in the Indian market by June 2018. It is expected that Toyota Yaris will be called Toyota Vios and will be positioned between Toyota Etios and Toyota Corolla. The Yaris in India will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 107 hp and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission with an option of a CVT gearbox. Expect Toyota Yaris to be priced between Rs 8.7-13 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off its E-Class All-Terrain for the first time in India this while also confirming that it will go on sale in 2018. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase is already on sale in India, and now the latest iteration of the E-Class will be launched soon. It will be powered by a diesel engine that puts out 194 hp paired with a 9G-tronic transmission and will feature Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard and also has a higher ground clearance. Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is likely to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift: The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been one of the cars that helped Maruti elevate its image to a premium carmaker. However, the Ciaz was beaten by Honda City last year and now the Ciaz facelift could help the brand gain better traction. The Ciaz facelift will get new LED DRLs, a new front bumper with larger fog lamps. On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a larger LCD display and redesigned speedo and tacho.
Ford Aspire facelift: It will be a mid-life update for the sub-compact sedan Ford Aspire. The Aspire facelift will get design upgrades and a refreshed cabin, which will likely feature a new touchscreen infotainment system. It is expected to come with a 1.5-litre petrol engiine from the Ford EcoSport, along with the 1.5-litre TDCI diesel unit.
Audi A8: The German manufacturer's flagship sedan, Audi A8, will come with a host of equipment upgrades. Now in its fourth generation, Audi A8 will have design tweaks as well as the interior will be updated with better tech features. The new generation Audi A8 will also be capable of advanced Level 3 autonomous driving, the first of its kind in the world. Engine options will included V8 petrol and diesel units and the top trim will come with a W12. Expect the new Audi A8 to be priced upwards of Rs 1 crore.
