Top upcoming Cars & SUVs under Rs 15 lakh launching in India in 2018

Mahindra’s Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV to rival both Maruti Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Creta.Codenamed S201 might a smaller sub-4-meter version that will take on the like of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and also a larger model with more boot space and perhaps also third-row seating that will challenge Hyundai Creta. Mechanically, Mahindra’s S201 is likely to get new set of 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. However, earlier the company had announced that it is working on a new 1.5L petrol engine which might debut on this new SUV. For Mahindra, this product is likely to be a game changer and will fill the gap between the Mahindra KUV100 and Mahindra Scorpio SUV. This SUV will debut in India around the second quarter of FY 2018-19 but Mahindra might showcase this at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February 2018.