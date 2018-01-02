Top upcoming Cars & SUVs under Rs 15 lakh launching in India in 2018

New Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, new Hyundai Santro, Petrol version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and many more cars that cost less than Rs 15 lakh will be launched in 2018. Mahindra will launch two new SUVs in this segment, Ford Figo Cross and Datsun Go Cross will also make it on Indian roads this year. Here's a list of cars and SUVs to be launched in coming months.
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is without a doubt the most anticipated car of the year and is all set to debut at the 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February. Swift has been one of the most popular car in the country and is expected to have long waiting period initially. The car will be launched in both petrol and diesel engine options and also expect automatic version on both the variants.
The new Hyundai hatchback that is believed to be the next generation Santro has been spied testing again and the car is also likely to debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Hyundai Santro has been a popular car in India and has helped Hyundai Motor India to build itself as a brand Reviving Hyundai Santro name makes compete sense and the car will be posistioned between Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10.
Hyundai Creta SUV is also expected to undergo its mid-life facelift and is expected to make its market debut early next Financial Year. Globally Hyundai Creta has got some major cosmetic upgrades and expect some major changes on the SUV in India too. Hyundai Creta has been a popular SUV in India and has been among the top 10 selling passenger vehicles in India ever since its launch.
Mahindra’s Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV to rival both Maruti Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Creta.Codenamed S201 might a smaller sub-4-meter version that will take on the like of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and also a larger model with more boot space and perhaps also third-row seating that will challenge Hyundai Creta. Mechanically, Mahindra’s S201 is likely to get new set of 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. However, earlier the company had announced that it is working on a new 1.5L petrol engine which might debut on this new SUV. For Mahindra, this product is likely to be a game changer and will fill the gap between the Mahindra KUV100 and Mahindra Scorpio SUV. This SUV will debut in India around the second quarter of FY 2018-19 but Mahindra might showcase this at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February 2018.
Nissan's big bet in the crossover space will see the company launching Nissan Kicks SUV in India in 2018. Since the launch of Nissan Terrano in 2013 the company has not launched a single new product in India baring its high-end premium sportscar Nissan GT-R. Globally, the company has confirmed that the Kicks SUV will launch in India and will underpin the Renault MO platform that also underpins Renault Captur and Jeep Compass. We expect the Kicks to launch in India by the 2018 festive season.
After launching the facelift of Ford Ecosport, the company is now gearing up to launch the new Ford Figo Cross in India and the car is expected to make its India debut in February 2017. expect the Ford Figo Cross to be a all-new product and getting major exterior, interior and mechanical changes. The face of the car is likely to get the same hexagonal grille and the headlamp cluster. The image from CarWale suggests that the Figo Cross does not get DRLs and the fog-lamps are place in the bumper. Racing stripe, roof-rails and all-black wing mirrors adds to the overall crossover look.
Mahindra's Toyota Innova rival codenamed U321 will be Mahindra's first launch in 2018 and is expected to make its market launch in March 2018. The seven seater vehicle is likely to get both petrol and diesel engine options.
Datsun Go-Cross concept was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and the comapny is now in the final stages to roll out the product. The car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago. Expect the car to be launched in the 1st half of 2018.
It is a million dollar question on when will Maruti Suzuki bring in the petrol version of its popular Vitara Brezza SUV. There has been a lot of speculation around this question and we expect the company to launch the petrol version sometime during 1st quarter of next financial year. The company might also surprise us by adding an Automatic gearbox to the lineup but that's another speculation. Maruti Suzuki will launch multiple products in 2018.
