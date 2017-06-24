Top fuel efficient petrol small cars/ hatchbacks in India 2017

Datsun Redi Go: Datsun Redi Go is also an option that you can consider while scouting for a fuel efficient car. The Datsun Redi Go is powered by a 799 cc petrol engine that generates 53 hp of power and 72 Nm of torque, paired to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car returns an impressive mileage of 25.17 kmpl. The company will also launch the Redi Go with 1 litre engine option by next month and it will also feature two transmission options, a 5 speed manual and an AMT gearbox