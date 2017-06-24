Top fuel efficient petrol small cars/ hatchbacks in India 2017

Fuel efficiency is one of the most important buying parameters for Indian car shoppers and often this can be a make or break factor for the deal. With advancement in technology over the last few years, petrol cars, especially the hatchbacks can today return exceptional fuel economy. In this feature, we have compiled a list of most fuel-efficient petrol hatchbacks in the country.
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 : Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is an entry level car in the company's stable and is the most popular hatchback in the country. It is powered by a 796cc three-cylinder petrol motor that develops 47 hp of power and 69 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed transmission. The petrol engine gives a fuel mileage of 24.7 kmpl. The Alto 800 also comes fitted with a company fitted CNG kit, which gives more mileage than the petrol engine. The CNG fitted Alto 800 gives a fuel economy of 33.44 km/kg.
Maruti Alto K10: Another offering from the Maruti Suzuki's stable is Alto K10 and it is powered by a 998cc K10B petrol engine that produces 66 hp and 90 Nm of power and torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual and also gets an an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) gearbox. The Alto K10 also gets a CNG kit with petrol engine, which gives a uel economy of 32.26 km/kg, while the petrol unit gives a mileage of 24.7 kmpl.
Tata Tiago: Tata Motors launched the Tiago in 2016, with two engine options, a 1.2 Revotron petrol and a 1.05 Revotorq diesel. Since then the hatchback from Tata has witnessed good demand and has become the company's best seller. The petrol engine develops 83bhp of power and 114Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2 litre petrol engine returns a fuel economy of 23.84kmpl, which is the highest in its segment and is one of the reasons for the car's popularity.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Maruti Suzuki Celerio with a petrol engine is another hatchback that provides impressive fuel economy.It is powered by a 998cc K10B engine that churns out 67 hp of power and 90 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission and gives a fuel economy of 23.1kmpl.
Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is an entry level hatchback in company's stable and is powered by two engine options, a 0.8 litre and a 1.0 litre petrol engine. The 800cc engine produces 52 hp of power and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.The 1.0 litre engine churns out 66 hp and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox. The 1 litre engine returns a fuel economy of 23.01 kmpl, while the smaller engine gives mileage of 25.7 kmpl.
Datsun Redi Go: Datsun Redi Go is also an option that you can consider while scouting for a fuel efficient car. The Datsun Redi Go is powered by a 799 cc petrol engine that generates 53 hp of power and 72 Nm of torque, paired to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car returns an impressive mileage of 25.17 kmpl. The company will also launch the Redi Go with 1 litre engine option by next month and it will also feature two transmission options, a 5 speed manual and an AMT gearbox
