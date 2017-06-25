Top automatic cars in India, price, mileage, specs and images

Hyundai Grand i10: Hyundai India recently updated the Grand i10 hatchback, which gets cosmetic changes and is powered by the same engine options. Powering the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 is a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.2 litre diesel engine, which is said to deliver an improved fuel efficiency. The petrol variants get a 5-speed manual as well as a 4-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel versions are available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The automatic engine delivers a fuel economy of 17.49 km/l as the engine is now equipped with the Alternator Management System (AMS). This system, depending on the load, controls the power supply to the battery, reducing the fuel consumption. With the AMS technology, the battery is charged only during deceleration or when the engine has power to spare. Besides this, the Grand i10 is also equipped with air curtain, which is improves the aerodynamics and stability of the car as well as reduces the NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) levels.