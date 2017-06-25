Top automatic cars in India, price, mileage, specs and images

The number of automatic cars in India is steadily increasing, primarily because they are easy to drive in city traffic, which is getting worse with every passing day. Since the drivers don't have to keep shifting gears and don't have to stress their legs, people these days don't mind paying extra for this convenience. In addition, with advancement in technology, fuel-efficiency too doesn't get negatively affected these days . Herein, we have compiled some of the top-selling automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh.
Hyundai Grand i10: Hyundai India recently updated the Grand i10 hatchback, which gets cosmetic changes and is powered by the same engine options. Powering the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 is a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.2 litre diesel engine, which is said to deliver an improved fuel efficiency. The petrol variants get a 5-speed manual as well as a 4-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel versions are available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The automatic engine delivers a fuel economy of 17.49 km/l as the engine is now equipped with the Alternator Management System (AMS). This system, depending on the load, controls the power supply to the battery, reducing the fuel consumption. With the AMS technology, the battery is charged only during deceleration or when the engine has power to spare. Besides this, the Grand i10 is also equipped with air curtain, which is improves the aerodynamics and stability of the car as well as reduces the NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) levels.
Honda City: The 2017 Honda City is powered by the same 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engines, which also powered the previous model. The petrol variants produce 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque and are paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic gearbox with paddle shifters on higher trims. The claimed fuel efficiency of the automatic variants is 18 kmpl. The diesel versions generating 99 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque gets a 6-speed manual transmission. The Honda City facelift now gets LED headlamps with standard daytime running lamps, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. The interior includes a 7-inch DIGIPAD touchscreen infotainment system, leather seat upholstery and LED cabin light.
Nissan Micra: Nissan launched the 2017 Micra hatchback in the country earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Micra is just a facelift model and gets minor changes. It is powered by a 1.2 litre engine that develops 75 hp of maximum power and churns out a peak torque of 104 Nm. The engine is paired to an X-tronic CVT automatic gearbox with sports mode. The Micra is also available with a 1.5 litre diesel engine with 5-speed manual transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency of the automatic variants is 19.34 kmpl. The hatchback gets updates in the form of automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, rain sensing wipers, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a sporty orange and all-black theme with orange stitching and orange inserts on the centre console.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, Maruti Suzuki has given the Dzire a new makeover. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is based on the company's 'HEARTECT' B-platform that makes the sedan weigh lesser by up to 105 kg for the diesel and 85 kg for the petrol versions. It also gets new features inside out. Both petrol and diesel variants of the Dzire are available with an automatic transmission, which the company terms as AGS (Auto Gear Shift). The petrol engine delivers a claimed fuel economy of 22 kmpl, while the diesel variants offer 28.40 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is equipped with an infotainment system with voice control, navigation and Android Auto and Apple Car Play.
Hyundai Elite i20: Hyundai Elite i20 has received many facelifts and the car manufacturer has launched the latest version of the Elite i20 at a price tag of Rs 5.37 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Elite i20 is powered by a 1.4 litre U2 CRDi diesel that comes with 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.2 litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol that is paired to 5-speed manual transmission and a 1.4 litre petrol with a 4-speed automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency of the automatic variants is 18.6 kmpl.
