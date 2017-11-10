Top electric and hybrid scooters coming to India in 2018

With an increase in pollutants and decibels in the air, the world is perhaps understanding the need for developing an increasingly sustainable lineup of silent, battery-powered two-wheelers. India, especially the National Capital region, is suffering from acute air pollution. ELectric powered two-wheelers jus may be a step towards a cleaner environment. Hence, we've gotten a list of scooters that to give an insight on the options a buyer will have in the coming months.
Hero Duet E: Hero first showcased Duet E fully-electric scooter at the 2016 Auto Expo as a concept model. The Hero Duet E when launched, will be based on the standard Duet and will share its design and suspension with it. The Hero Duet E is expected to be launched by 2018 in the country. It is expected to be powered by an electric motor that will generate about 6.7 hp and 14 Nm of torque. On a single full charge, the Hero Duet E is claimed to travel a range of 65 km.
Hero Leap: Hero is expected to launch the Leap, which will be the first electric-hybrid scooter by the two-wheeler manufacturer in India. First showcased at the 2012 Auto Expo as a concept, the Leap is likely to be powered by lithium-ion batteries, an 8kW electric Permanent magnet AC (PMAC) traction motor as well as a 124 cc engine. The electric Leap will have a three-litre fuel tank capacity, a top speed of 100 kmph and can be charged by plugging into a wall outlet. The upcoming electric-hybrid scooter will get an all-LED lamp and Brembo two-piston front 240 mm disc brake.
Mahindra GenZe: Mahindra & Mahindra is considering launching their GenZe range of electric scooters and e-Bikes in India by 2019. GenZe is a US-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer owned by Mahindra that sells its products only in the US markets. However, the company has not confirmed what products will be launched in the country and their specifications. GenZe currently sells the 2.0 and 2.0 s electric scooters and e-Bikes which are available in two versions, namely, the Sport and Recreational in US markets. Th GenZe e-Bikes are available in three different sizes such as 16-inch, 18-inch and 20-inch.
TVS electric scooter: TVS Motor Company has comfirmed that a new electric scooter will be launched in India by March/April 2018. The upcoming TVS electric scooter would be using its own battery management system and individual cells will be sourced from international suppliers. Pictured here is a Jupiter for representational purposes.
Twenty Two Motors FLOW: Twenty Two Motors, a new start-up which commenced operations in 2016, has for the first time unveiled a prototype of its electric scooter called FLOW. The production version of the Flow e-scooter will be the same as the concept and the company claims a range of 80 kms per charge and a top speed of 60 kmph. Twenty Two Motors' Flow electric scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 65,000 - 70,000 (ex-Showroom).
Honda PCX Electric and PCX Hybrid: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) will soon launch its new PCX of electric and hybrid scooters in India. The new PCX scooter was first showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo and is expected to be launched in the country by next year with a likely price tag of about Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom). The PCX will likely be available in two versions - the PCX Electric and PCX Hybrid. The PCX is already available in international markets and the company also showcased the scooter at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.
Ather S340: Ather Energy, an Indian company based in Bangalore, will soon launch its electric scooter called S340 in India. The company unveiled the Ather S340 in 2016 at a technology conference in Bangalore and will be a premium product that will be priced between Honda Activa and Piaggio Vespa. The Ather S340 scooter will be powered by an electric motor and will use lithium-ion batteries that will be imported. The electric motor will produce around 6.7 hp of power, which will depend on the different riding mode like Economy or Sport, and will deliver 14 Nm of torque.
Piaggio Vespa Electrica: The Electrica will be Vespa's first ever electric scooter. At the heart of the newly unveiled Elettrica is a power unit capable of making a continuous power of 2.68 hp as well as a peak power of 5.36 hp with a maximum range of 100km. Power comes from a lithium ion battery and it features Vespa’s new Kinetic Energy Recovery System (or KERS) which charges while decelerating. The full charge time is reportedly four hours. There is so far no word if the Electrica will come to India. (Image: RideApart)
