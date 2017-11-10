Top electric and hybrid scooters coming to India in 2018

Mahindra GenZe: Mahindra & Mahindra is considering launching their GenZe range of electric scooters and e-Bikes in India by 2019. GenZe is a US-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer owned by Mahindra that sells its products only in the US markets. However, the company has not confirmed what products will be launched in the country and their specifications. GenZe currently sells the 2.0 and 2.0 s electric scooters and e-Bikes which are available in two versions, namely, the Sport and Recreational in US markets. Th GenZe e-Bikes are available in three different sizes such as 16-inch, 18-inch and 20-inch.