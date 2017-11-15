Top 6 motorcycle accessories for long distance touring

Riding gear: Because safety has to be the top priority. Before setting off, get your riding gear in order, starting with, of course, a helmet. The price tag on a good DOT certified helmet, for example an LS2 would be about Rs 4500. If the budget is stretchable, you could move up to an HJC (starting price Rs 7000) or a Bell (starting price Rs 10000) and higher towards Shark or Shoei if you like. A riding jacket is very important and you could opt for a Rynox that would cost about Rs 7000 and if you're feeling rich, opt for an Alpinestar - the lowest range of which would cost you about Rs 9000-9500. Next, riding pants, a decent pair from Rynox is priced at about Rs 7500. A good pair of gloves will cost you about Rs 3800 and riding boots at about Rs 5800, but if you're looking for boots specifically meant for touring, a good pair will be priced at about Rs 7-8000. (Product image: Motardinn and Amazon)