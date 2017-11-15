Top 6 motorcycle accessories for long distance touring

Why do some people choose to ride thousands of kilometres on their motorcycles, putting themselves through the dust and rain and body aches? They could take a train or fly or drive, but no. It's a feeling understood by a few and is what brings motorcyclists together. There is a noticeable spike in the number of riders in India willing to indulge in touring more often. Hence, we've gotten together a list of some neat parts and accessories that will help you go touring like a pro. (Image courtesy: Motorcycle Central)
Pre-checks: There are a number of pre-checks that you will need to get done in order to experience a no-breakdown-trip. Check is your documents are in line and proper – the driver's licence, vehicle insurance, pollution certificate, registration certificate. And if you happen to be crossing international borders, you must carry identification proofs. Get the engine oil level on you bike checked, have the chain washed and lubed, check air pressure in tyres and see if brakes and all electricals are working well. (Image: bottom left: Zigwheels; bottom right: Sport rider)
Riding gear: Because safety has to be the top priority. Before setting off, get your riding gear in order, starting with, of course, a helmet. The price tag on a good DOT certified helmet, for example an LS2 would be about Rs 4500. If the budget is stretchable, you could move up to an HJC (starting price Rs 7000) or a Bell (starting price Rs 10000) and higher towards Shark or Shoei if you like. A riding jacket is very important and you could opt for a Rynox that would cost about Rs 7000 and if you're feeling rich, opt for an Alpinestar - the lowest range of which would cost you about Rs 9000-9500. Next, riding pants, a decent pair from Rynox is priced at about Rs 7500. A good pair of gloves will cost you about Rs 3800 and riding boots at about Rs 5800, but if you're looking for boots specifically meant for touring, a good pair will be priced at about Rs 7-8000. (Product image: Motardinn and Amazon)
Saddlebags: If you're going to be on the road for long, there will quite a lot you'll have to take with you. Saddlebags are a great way of expanding carrying space on the motorcycle. Brands like Royal Enfield have saddlebags on sale at about Rs 7500. However, you can choose others that are priced at about Rs 3500 and easily available online. There is another way out though. If you do not wish to invest in saddlebags, the problem can be solved by bungee cords or bungee cargo net, which will cost as low as Rs 200-300. (Product image: Amazon)
Windscreen: A long open road and a sunset ahead, you can not help but go a little fast. But headwinds increase with speed and can be annoying to constantly keep fighting with. Motorcycles can be fitted with a wind deflector up front that help smoothen the ride. These are easily available on online shopping marts at prices ranging from Rs 900-1300 or more. (Image: left: xbhp; right: motorcycle shop)
Tank bags and rain cover: While all your belongings will be locked and tied in the saddlebags at the back, but there are some items that you may want easy access to. A tank bag solves this problem. Priced at about Rs 3500 or more, tank bags rest on the fuel tank without hindering movement. Your riding gear may be waterproof, if not, choose to buy one. And the bags need a rain cover as well, in case it starts to pour on the way. They can be bought online according to the size of the bag at prices starting at Rs 200. (Product image: Revzilla and Amazon)
Communicators and phone holders: If you're doing a solo ride, this may not be for you. But if you're two or more riders together, you may want to consider communicators. A good communication system by Sena will cost about Rs 9500, but there are others available at prices as low as Rs 1200. If there is a You will also need a phone holder to in order to navigate yourself through the right roads. Charge your phone on the go if a 12V charging point is available on your motorcycle, however do not get aftermarket charging points as it could damage the bike's and the phone's battery. A phone holder and an action camera handlebar mount are easily available online at prices as low as Rs 500. (Product image: Amazon)
Action cameras: Now that safety and essentials have been covered, let's talk about fun. Document your journey through the unknown on action cameras that can be mounted on the bike or the helmet or the shot from a body mounted camera looks really good. Go Pro cameras have quite become the go to action cameras and are priced at about Rs 30000 or for the Hero 5. There are, however, other options available online that are priced lower than a Go Pro. (Prodcut image: Amazon)
