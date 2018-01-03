Top 6 most powerful upcoming bikes in India under Rs 4 lakh launching in 2018

Benelli Imperiale 400: The Italian manufacturer's Benelli Imperiale 400 will most likely be displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo as the main challenger to the Royal Enfield 650 twins. It is powered by a 373cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine paired with a five-speed transmission setup. The fuel injected engine develops respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The Imperiale has been fitted with disc brakes at both ends and ABS comes as standard. The bike gets a proper retro classic styling and a lot of chrome has been used to take the visuals up a notch.