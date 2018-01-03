Top 6 most powerful upcoming bikes in India under Rs 4 lakh launching in 2018

The year 2017 saw several launches of some powerful motorcycles, such as the Kawasaki Ninja 1000, Honda CBR 650F, Triumph Bobber and many more in different segments. However, these motorcycles also carry big price tags and hence it is bikes such as the recently launched TVS Apache 310 RR that fit the bill for most motorcyclists in India. Who doesn't want a motorcycle that packs some grunt and isn't a burden on the pocket, so here goes:
BMW G310 R: BMW Motorrad's entry level motorcycle, the G310 R was slated for launch in April along with the launch of the brand in the country, however the German brand postponed the launch owing to pricing and quality concerns. The G310 R is manufactured at the same plant as TVS Akula 310 and also shares the engine with it, however the engine is tuned to produce more power. Bmw is likely to price the G310 GS at around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW G310 GS: The adventure touring version of the BMW G310 R, the G310 GS is a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with four valves and a reversed DOHC cylinder head. It gets a six-speed manual transmission that will be tweaked to suit its adventure-touring nature. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The G 310 GS, like the G 310 R, is also expected to hit the Indian market in the second half of 2018 and be priced between Rs 2.6 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 INT: Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 was unveiled first at EICMA 2017 in Milan and then later at Rider Mania in India last year. The Interceptor INT 650 is a Roadster that is powered by a 650cc air-cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47 hp along with a peak torque of 52 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Expect the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 to be priced around Rs 3 lakh.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was unveiled along with the Interceptor INT 650 at Milan. It is the Cafe Racer version which is also powered by the same 648cc parallel twin engine that churns out a maximum power output of 47 hp along with a peak torque of 52 Nm. It will come with six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is likely to be priced at about Rs 3.3 lakh.
Benelli Imperiale 400: The Italian manufacturer's Benelli Imperiale 400 will most likely be displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo as the main challenger to the Royal Enfield 650 twins. It is powered by a 373cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine paired with a five-speed transmission setup. The fuel injected engine develops respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The Imperiale has been fitted with disc brakes at both ends and ABS comes as standard. The bike gets a proper retro classic styling and a lot of chrome has been used to take the visuals up a notch.
Yamaha R3: The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 draws its power from the same 321cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine that runs the outgoing model. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 41 hp and 30 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. The 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to hit Indian shores at the coming 2018 Auto Expo. For regular updates on social media, please follow our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for automotive videos.
