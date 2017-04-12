This custom-made Royal Enfield 350 looks absolutely stunning!

Jakarta-based Thrive Motorcycle has unveiled a custom-made Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which has been built on a scrambler concept, christened as the 'Moltar'. Commissioned by Royal Enfield Indonesia, the Moltar includes changes to the design, however, the powertrain remains untouched.
Built by Indra Pratama and Barata Dwiputra of Thrive Motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Scrambler Concept retains the traditional DNA, but the changes to the design have been extensive wherein the tank, side storage space are now smaller and the exhaust pipe has been moved up like a typical Scrambler design. In terms of performance the 350 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces 19.8 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque.
The fuel tank which gets a generous dose of chrome along with other additions was designed keeping the concept's vision of a go-anywhere design. Attention to detail can be seen in the design where the right side storage box fuses with the high-mounted exhaust doubling up as a cover. Apart from the Scrambler 350 branding, the rear rear sub-frame has been reworked and other additions include a skid plate, high mounted mud flaps and off-road tyres.
The YSS Shockers are also laiden with chroms to add to the overall appeal of the motorcycle. For its 'off-road' capability, the Royal Enfield Scrambler Concept is shod with Shinko off-road tyres on a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoke wheel. Stopping duties are courtesy drum brakes at both ends. The concept is a one-off prototype made by Thrive Motorcycle, however, there is no clarification if it would make it into production. But, the effort is impressive.