This custom-made Royal Enfield 350 looks absolutely stunning!

The YSS Shockers are also laiden with chroms to add to the overall appeal of the motorcycle. For its 'off-road' capability, the Royal Enfield Scrambler Concept is shod with Shinko off-road tyres on a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoke wheel. Stopping duties are courtesy drum brakes at both ends. The concept is a one-off prototype made by Thrive Motorcycle, however, there is no clarification if it would make it into production. But, the effort is impressive.