These extremely fast race cars were banned from motorsports, here’s why

Sneaky Pete Robinson's Jumping Jack Dragster: This car, the racing officials said had crossed the line. The Jumping Jack, as the name suggests, two jack stands at the back on which the car could be lifted, and the driver could build up revs before setting off the line. The jacks were controlled by a lever. When the light went green, Sneaky Pete would drop the rear end and the car would hit the drag strip with its wheels already spinning, while the other drivers would only be beginning to rev. After one race, the jack device was banned by the National Hot Rod Association, the governing body of drag racing. (source: Philpot) (Image source: Insomnia Cured Here)