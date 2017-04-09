These cars from China replicate the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Ford Raptor in a good way

Currently made in China, Kawai Motors' K150 and an all-electric SUV can be stated as more affordable but good replicas of the Ford F150 Raptor and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Although the technology used in both the vehicles is considerably behind what the pick up truck from Ford and the SUV from Jeep have, these cars could have reasonable potential in India, if launched.
The K 1.5 or the pick-up truck from Kawai Motors is powered by two diesel engine options, a 2,378 cc and a 2,771 cc. Both engines are BSIV compliant, however, the smaller capacity motor generates 140 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque while the larger capacity unit produces 107 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and the claimed top speed of both the variants is 130 kmph
In terms of safety, the K 1.5 is offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and three point ELR seat belts. It measures 5,560 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,760 mm in height and the dimensions of the loading bay are 1,805 mm in length, 1,590 mm in width and 560 mm in height. The five-seater pick-up truck without any duties or taxes costs $ 13,000 which means Rs 8.35 lakh.
Move over to the SUV, and the surprise under the bonnet is that this is an all-electric SUV. No conventional diesel engine which makes it a proposition of owning one, but in the distant future. The range of this electric vehicle is claimed to be over 300 kms which is impressive considering the size of the SUV which is similar to the pick-up truck. Both cars share the same platform.
Move inside the luxury SUV and there some bits borrowed from the Land Rover SUVs, like the rotary knob to change gears. Although it may not have the same, elegant layout which is in a Land Rover SUV, but its there right? Other additions in terms of features are a touchscreen infotainment system, a full LED instrument cluster, push button start/stop, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats and a lot more. Safety features on the SUV include six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill start assist and hill descent assist. Wondering how much it costs? It is for $ 30,000 or Rs 19.28 lakh without taxes!