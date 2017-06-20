These 10 pictures tell you everything you need to know about the 2017 Le Mans

This year's 24 hour Le Mans was one of the most closely contested races in recent times. What really made it more interesting was that reliability played such an important role. You don’t expect a 24-hour race to come this close to the wire, but the Toyota Porsche battle had everyone at the edge of their seats.
At the end of 24 hours, the number 02 Porsche 919 piloted by Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley takes the chequered flag and Porsche's 19th win at Le Mans.
Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley stand next to the number 02 car that they piloted to victory. Having seen it slip out of their hands twice over.
Jackie Chan's Oreca Racing piloted by Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent, celebrate a well earned second place in their 38 DC Racing LMP2
Third step on the podium was taken by yet another LMP2 car the number 13 Rebellion Oreca of Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent
The number 09 toyota, the sole survivor from Toyota Gazoo racing crossed the line in 9th place but finished second in the LMP1 category
India's Karun Chandhok takes the night shift in the gulf liveried Tockwith LMP2 car.
Remember Rueben's Barrichello well that's him, putting in a hot lap.
An ariel view of the Ford GTE in the pen, and what a view it is.
Toyota Gazoo Racing crew breakdown as they watch the second car drop out of contention.
Check out these modified Royal Enfields at a showroom now: all you need to know
70s charisma with today’s finesse, Honda line up unique custom builds at Wheels and Waves
The new Volkswagen Polo is a stunner! Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno better watch out.
Monsoon is here! Check out these pre-monsoon car care tips