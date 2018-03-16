Tata Motors Starbus: How India’s first hydrogen fuel cell bus works

Tata Motors, in collaboration with Indian OilCorporation, just recently flagged off the country's first hydrogen fuel cell powered bus. The bus will be under tests for sometime before further decision on its usage can be taken.
The new hydrogen fuel cell powered Tata Starbus could be a revolution for the Indian mass transportation as the only byproduct of the engine is water and heat, rendering it safe for the environment. Not just no pollution, it'll also have no noise.
Tata Starbus Fuel Cell has a hydrogen fuel cell power system that makes 114 hp and an electric propulsion motor that makes 250 hp. The total torque is 1050 Nm at 800 rpm. The bus can seat 30 passengers.
Traditional combustion engines in standard buses are less than 20% efficient in converting chemical energy to power whereas Starbus Fuel Cell offers 40-60% efficiency, i.e. three times more. Starbus Fuel Cell ensures 50% reduction in fuel consumption.
Hydrogen powered Tata Starbus fuel cell bus is a zero-emission vehicle best suited for inter-city transportation for the masses and been developed in a partnership of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Also, Tata Motors signed a contract for the largest ever single order for hybrid electric vehicle technology with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) last year.
