Tata E-Vision electric sedan images: India’s most futuristic electric car concept & its impressive tech

Tata Motors has just unveiled its electric sedan concept that goes by the name E-Vision. The sleek design along with multiple interesting features of the car make it a unique product that has never been seen from the manufacturer’s side before. Everything from the exteriors to the interiors and the connectivity features on the Tata E-Vision shouts out loud Tata’s intentions of a smart future.
The new Tata E-Vision electric sedan gets an aluminium Humanity line that extends across the width of the car. The Diamond shaped DLO has been defined by another aluminum blade that runs from A to C pillar.
The design inside the Tata E-Vision seems to be centred around the minimal use of technology in order to maximise the space inside the cabin. The two digital intefaces behind the instrument panel appear only when needed by the users.
The Tata E-Vision Concept Sedan receives a Prognostics controller in order to forecast service requirements that leads to life cycle management of battery packs and it will be extendable to full vehicle.
The new Tata E-Vision electric car gets some next-generation tech. These include cloud computing, analytics, geospatial mapping and increased human-machine interface. The car is also capable of ADAS technology that allows a certain level of autonomy.
The rear end of the Tata E-Vision has been characterized by interesting animated tail lights that form a part of the ‘Slingshot’ line starting the Tata logo and then swings around to the body side.
The Tata E-Vision Electric car comes with slow charging through AC and fast charging through DC capabilities. The E-Vision concept with its motor accelerates from 0-100 kmph in under 7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 200 kmph!
The Tata E-Vision concept comes across as a very real expression of the future of Tata cars. Only thing we wish it had an earlier timeline so that we could see it in the flesh sooner!
The rear seats on the Tata E-Vision electric sedan are also an area of strong focus. The idea behind is to offer the E-Vision concept maximum living space to the occupants.
