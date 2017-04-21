Here’s how you can keep your car cool this summer with these tips

Indian summer has had a consistent and prominent mention in poems, but even as these poets could make their writings sound better, fact of the matter is that Indian summer is relentlessly hot. It is not like the namesake summer Europeans get, no sir, we get three-four months of heat as high as 48 degree celsius. If you live in metropolitan cities, chances are you spend a considerable time of your day in your car. Cars get really hot if parked in the sun, or if it's an aging car, the air conditioning tends to get less effective. Hence, we've gotten together a list of dos and dont's that will help you and your car deal with the scorching heat.
First thing that comes to mind, when talking about protection from heat in a car, is a sun shade. We've all seen them. They're sold on traffic signals, and are reasonably priced. But while, it sounds like an effective idea to stick one on every window and keep the sun out, there are rules regarding their usage. You must not use them on the front windows while driving as they will block your view. However, if the car is parked, it is sensible to stick them on windows to prevent heating. You can either buy stick on sun shades or foldable ones. (Image: aliexpress)
One really neat product that is easily available in the market is the solar powered ventilation exhaust. When a car is parked under the sun for a long time, the interior heats up tremendously (the reason why you must never leave a dog inside a parked car for too long). This exhaust fan deals with this heat. Simply place it on the window, and it replaces hot air with fresh air outside. There is no cost incurred in running it as it is solar powered and it costs just about Rs 350 and can bought from any most online e-commerce portals. (Image: Amazon)
Leather seat covers sure look good, but they can get uncomfortable during summers. Consider placing a light-coloured cloth of medium thickness over the seats in order to curb excessive heating. The difference made by such a cloth will be just enough to save you from extreme discomfort for the first few minutes in a really hot seat. (Image: newcars)
Besides keeping yourself comfortable in the heat, it is also advisable keep your car cool for longer and trouble-free operation. The engine suffers quite a bit in the heat. Have you ever noticed that the cooling fan on your car sets off quite quickly in summers compared to winters? Hence, check for coolant levels and top up all fluids to prevent build-up of unnecessary heat in the system, which if left unchecked could lead to damages and system failures. (Image: theaa)
Extreme heat, as faced in some Northern parts of the country can also damage the paint on your car. This tip isn't limited to summers, but the winter sun too can be harsh on the paintjob. Invest in a good wax polish for your car so as to protect the paint from premature fading and oxidisation. In addition, bird droppings dry up quickly during summer so make sure to get rid of these quickly since the acid in bird droppings can be harmful for paint. (Image: cityparkcarwash)
It is not easy running away from the sun, but while you can sit in air conditioning, your car will have to stay outside. Hence, whenever parking look for some shade if possible. Build a garage or a shade at your house in order to protect your car. If you're going to park the car for more than a day, ensure to cover it with a full-body cover. (Image: carparkingtensilestructure)
You might find this funny, but no, this isn't a meme. The car umbrella is very much a product, and is actually quite handy if you can not find any shade to park your car under. (Image: Aliexpress)