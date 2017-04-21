Here’s how you can keep your car cool this summer with these tips

Indian summer has had a consistent and prominent mention in poems, but even as these poets could make their writings sound better, fact of the matter is that Indian summer is relentlessly hot. It is not like the namesake summer Europeans get, no sir, we get three-four months of heat as high as 48 degree celsius. If you live in metropolitan cities, chances are you spend a considerable time of your day in your car. Cars get really hot if parked in the sun, or if it's an aging car, the air conditioning tends to get less effective. Hence, we've gotten together a list of dos and dont's that will help you and your car deal with the scorching heat.