Salman Khan birthday: Bhaijaan’s car collection including one gifted by Shahrukh Khan!

Salman Khan is one of the most popular celebrities in India with a fan following larger than one can imagine. Popularly known as Bhaijaan by his fans, Salman Khan is today celebrating his 52nd birthday. While most are fretting over when will he get married, we're mostly interested in something else. If you're looking for his 'Top five affairs', we will disappoint you. However, if you'd like to know what cars does this Bollywood hotshot drive, you've come to the right place. Salman Khan is knwon to have a liking for cars and on his birthday we tell you what all has been around in Bhaijaan's garage.
Land Rover Range Rover: Range Rovers seem to be a favourite for the man as he has owned older versions of it as well. The Range Rover comes with several engine options - There is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel, 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine and a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine too. However, we're not sure which one does Salman Khan own. He also once had a trouble with his older Range Rover, when he posted an picture of him in an autorickshaw while the car was being loaded onto a flat bed. (Image: t2online)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Seems Salman Khan is a massive Mercedes-Benz fan. Being a Bollywood star means you can afford to buy flagship cars of luxury car brands in the world. Another one in his garage is the S-Class. The one with Salman Khan is a previous generation W221 S-Class that was a facelift version with LED headlamps.
Toyota Land Cruiser: This one is quite the controversy. We don't know if Salman Khan owns a Toyota Land Cruiser or if he ever did or if ever, ever in his life drove one. We do not know. This is just a part of this list because its made headlines quite a lot alongside Salman Khan for a case relating to death of some people. But again, we do not know who was driving it or if anyone was driving at all.
Audi A8 L: The German marque's flagship sedan, the A8 L in Salman Khan's possession is the previous-generation A8 but he does not use it very often. The A8 L is available in various engine configurations including a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and a 4.2-litre V8 petrol engine but we do not have concrete information on the variant owned by Salman Khan. (I,age: bollywoodcat)
Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: Salman Khan is seen in his huge Mercedes-Benz SUV quite often as well. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class was the flagship SUV of the brand when Salman bought it but itis not on sale in India anymore. The SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 258 Bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. (Image: treandingcar)
Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG: This one is a gift to Salman Khan from another powerful Khan in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan. The GLE 43 AMG is the latest addition to Salman's collection and is also something he uses quite often. The GLE 43 AMG is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces a maximum power of 362 bhp and 520 Nm. The power is transferred to the wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Salman once also had the BMW X6, which is a rival of the GLE 43 AMG. (Image: NDTV)
Audi RS7: Not just Mercedes-Benz, another German favourite for Salman Khan is Audi. He reportedly bought the RS7 in India when it first made its debut in 2014. The very car that was showcased during the launch, a red Audi RS7 went on to become his ride. The RS7 is the sportier version of the A7, which is a coupe-like sedan that sits between the A6 and A8. This one is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 which produces 555 bhp and 700 Nm. (Image: magnamags)
