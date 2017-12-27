Salman Khan birthday: Bhaijaan’s car collection including one gifted by Shahrukh Khan!

Salman Khan is one of the most popular celebrities in India with a fan following larger than one can imagine. Popularly known as Bhaijaan by his fans, Salman Khan is today celebrating his 52nd birthday. While most are fretting over when will he get married, we're mostly interested in something else. If you're looking for his 'Top five affairs', we will disappoint you. However, if you'd like to know what cars does this Bollywood hotshot drive, you've come to the right place. Salman Khan is knwon to have a liking for cars and on his birthday we tell you what all has been around in Bhaijaan's garage.