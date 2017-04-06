Road trips to take this summer from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore on your bike

Delhi to Ladakh is one of the most celebrated road trip routes, and the road is open for the summer. So, gather up your friends, prep up your motorcycles and get ready for a trip to remember for a lifetime. The distance from Delhi to Leh is about 1010 km, and the total travelling time is about 24 hours. Depending upon your riding appetite, it would take about two-three overnight stops to get there. Although people have set records of taking a scooty to Ladakh, it would be recommended to take a touring motorcycle, as there will be some off-roading involved. For those, who do not wish to ride that far, Srinagar is a great option at 807 km. An even shorter trip to Manali (536 km) is also just as capable of beating the heat. Also read: Delhi to Kathmandu: Kawasaki Ninja 250R, Royal Enfield Thunderbird and a 2,400 km wild ride