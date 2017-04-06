Road trips to take this summer from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore on your bike

If you're a motorcyclist, you would understand that road trips on motorcycles are bit more special than otherwise. For those who don't ride, it looks like a highly uncomfortable mode of transportation. But is it? Again, if you're a motorcyclist, you would understand. Although, it is true that riding in the intense Indian summer is exhausting. Hence here is a list of some 'beat the heat' retreats. Whether you live in Delhi or Mumbai or Bangalore, there is a little something for everyone here.
Delhi to Ladakh is one of the most celebrated road trip routes, and the road is open for the summer. So, gather up your friends, prep up your motorcycles and get ready for a trip to remember for a lifetime. The distance from Delhi to Leh is about 1010 km, and the total travelling time is about 24 hours. Depending upon your riding appetite, it would take about two-three overnight stops to get there. Although people have set records of taking a scooty to Ladakh, it would be recommended to take a touring motorcycle, as there will be some off-roading involved. For those, who do not wish to ride that far, Srinagar is a great option at 807 km. An even shorter trip to Manali (536 km) is also just as capable of beating the heat. Also read: Delhi to Kathmandu: Kawasaki Ninja 250R, Royal Enfield Thunderbird and a 2,400 km wild ride
For a more relaxed road trip that will not require rigorous riding, you can choose destinations like Dehradun and Mussourie, but if crowded locations is not your thing, opt for Chamba or Tehri (310 km). Similar offbeat destinations in Himachal Pradesh are Shoghi and Chail (330 km). The distance aren't very long, and a notable thing is that you can easily take a sports motorcycle on these routes as the roads are pretty smooth, and some stretches are absolute motorcyclists' delight with twisty bends and corners. However, if you're looking for straight road riding, there's the state of Rajasthan. Delhi to Udaipur (660 km) is an interesting road trip, but shorter and equally interesting ride can be to Alwar (167 km). If you have a cruise motorcycle and yearn for nothing but straight roads, there's the Yamuna Expressway, which opens the door to Mathura, Agra, Lucknow.
If you reside in Mumbai, we know you get to see the ocean a lot. Hence, how about a ride to a quaint hill station Panchgani, which about 250 km. Or if you think you'll miss the ocean, take out some more time to ride about 600 km to Goa. (Many of us have had Mumbai to Goa road trips on the 'things to do before I die' list, but not everyone gets to do it). If you have a motorcycle, and you have friends you also ride, plan a trip today. (Image: mindfreshtrips/goaunlimited/goibibo)
At a distance of about 121 km, there is Kolad, where you could jump into waters that aren't salty. Plan a trip to Kolad and experience river rafting. Another short trip is to Lavasa (188 km) – the roads are good, and there's plenty to relax and unwind with at the this peaceful city. (Image: thrillophilia/bcmtouring)
For Bangalore residents, Chikmagalur is a great getaway to beat the heat. It is a hill station about 250 km away, and promises some breathtaking views and calm that helps forget the city chaos. Slightly further away is Kemmanagundi (275 km). Gawp at the tall waterfalls while sipping on some coffee! Both these destinations would welcome motorcycles form every segment. You could take a sports or a cruiser, or even a commuter they are located at comfortable distances. (Image: Ajay Ananth/thrillophilia/mouthshut)
You could be drawn to Coorg instead, especially if you are a keen motorcyclist and an avid coffee drinker. Coorg is about 270 km from Bangalore and has some really inviting stretches of roads leading to it. (Image: indiaonline/cartoq/hotelsinsouth)