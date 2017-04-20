  3. Renault’s 600 kg, 1341 bhp RS 2027 Vision Concept car shows future of Formula 1

Renault’s 600 kg, 1341 bhp RS 2027 Vision Concept car shows future of Formula 1


  • Renault has come up with a rendering of what the engineers at the French company think Formula One cars would look like after a decade. They will be powerful, light and fast, and as much as can be seen through these images, they will be futuristic looking machines.

     Comments

  • The RS 2027 Vision Concept would have a hybrid powertrain, that produces a massive 1341 hp. and with only 600 kg of weight, it will be seriously fast.

     Comments

  • The concept car would come with four-wheel steering, a V6 turbocharged engine and two-part kinetic energy recovery system, producing up to 500kW.

     Comments

  • With all the power under the right foot, the car will need stringent safety measures. Renault has got the covered with ultra-strong impact and flame-resistant polycarbonate materials that would protect the driver in case the car rolls.

     Comments

  • Renault has closed the cockpit with a 3D printed transparent door, whic ch would protect the driver form flying debris.

     Comments

  • It gets C-shaped LED headlamps, and the LED lighting on teh wheels would display the lap number, driver's position and the car's energy consumption. Also read: These extremely fast race cars were banned from motorsports, here’s why

     Comments

  • "We’re very proud of this concept car, which addresses fans, motorsport enthusiasts and the public at large with a tantalizing expression of our ideas and aspirations for the future," MD, Renault Sport Racing Cyril Abiteboul said. Also read: From a roaring lion to pretty pink: Eight of the strangest Formula One car paint jobs

     Comments
  1. No Comments.