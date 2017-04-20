Renault’s 600 kg, 1341 bhp RS 2027 Vision Concept car shows future of Formula 1

Renault has come up with a rendering of what the engineers at the French company think Formula One cars would look like after a decade. They will be powerful, light and fast, and as much as can be seen through these images, they will be futuristic looking machines.
The RS 2027 Vision Concept would have a hybrid powertrain, that produces a massive 1341 hp. and with only 600 kg of weight, it will be seriously fast.
The concept car would come with four-wheel steering, a V6 turbocharged engine and two-part kinetic energy recovery system, producing up to 500kW.
With all the power under the right foot, the car will need stringent safety measures. Renault has got the covered with ultra-strong impact and flame-resistant polycarbonate materials that would protect the driver in case the car rolls.
Renault has closed the cockpit with a 3D printed transparent door, whic ch would protect the driver form flying debris.
It gets C-shaped LED headlamps, and the LED lighting on teh wheels would display the lap number, driver's position and the car's energy consumption. Also read: These extremely fast race cars were banned from motorsports, here’s why
"We’re very proud of this concept car, which addresses fans, motorsport enthusiasts and the public at large with a tantalizing expression of our ideas and aspirations for the future," MD, Renault Sport Racing Cyril Abiteboul said. Also read: From a roaring lion to pretty pink: Eight of the strangest Formula One car paint jobs