Range Rover Evoque Convertible: The SUV that can go topless in 18 seconds

Land Rover has launched India's very first convertible SUV, the Range Rover Evoque Convertible that combines the design of the Evoque with a folding roof. The Evoque Convertible is the fifth of the Range Rover family and is a blend of Range Rover capabilities with a distinctive four-seat design and versatile storage.
According to Land Rover, the global SUV market is forecast to grow by 20 per cent over the next five years and Evoque Convertible will play a key role in continuing Range Rover’s 45-year success story, entering into a new SUV segment.
The fully-automated roof of the new Range Rover Evoque Convertible stows in 18 seconds and can be raised in 21 seconds at speeds up to 48 km/h. When closed it provides the same acoustic insulation ensuring at par with the five-door Evoque. The position of the roof doesn’t affect loadspace, with a generous 251-litre boot.
The cabin of the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is marked by an all-new, high-res 10.2-inch touchscreen with Jaguar Land Rover’s next-generation infotainment system, InControl Touch Pro, which debuts in a Land Rover.
Raising the standard of connectivity for the brand, the highly-responsive InControl Touch Pro in the Range Rover Evoque Convertible offers seamless smartphone integration, door-to-door navigation, 3G connectivity and a premium sound system.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible comes with a Roll-Over Protection Device featuring deployable roll-over bars hidden in the rear bodywork. It deploys two aluminium bars within 90milliseconds in the unlikely event of a roll-over situation to create a survival space for occupants.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible is underpinned by Land Rover’s all-terrain capability, using the same technologies as Evoque five-door and Coupé derivatives. A customary choice of four-wheel drive powertrains combines with Land Rover’s nine-speed automatic transmission, Terrain Response system, Wade Sensing and All-Terrain Progress Control to ensure Evoque is a convertible for all seasons.
The new Range Rover Evoque Convertible will be produced at Land Rover’s Halewood plant in the UK, alongside the five door and Coupé bodystyles, and will be on sale across in more than 170 markets worldwide.
The Evoque Convertible uses JLR’s latest 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that was first used on the Velar. The four-cylinder mill makes 240 hp (10 hp less than the Velar) and 340 Nm of torque. Power will be sent to the wheels via a 9-speed ZF Automatic that sends power to all four wheels.
Range Rover Evoque Convertible has been launched in India at as starting price of Rs 69.53 lakh.
