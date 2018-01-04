Old vs new Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top differences between the two

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been an immensely successful hatchback in India and one of the most powerful as well. Now, the new Swift is just around the corner for a launch in India. We previously reported that the bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are likely to open in teh month of January and it will launch during the upcoming Auto Expo next month. While the current Swift has been a charm for Indian car passenger buyers, and now it is set to be much more premium. So, what all does it get that makes it worth waiting for? Find out here: