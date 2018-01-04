Old vs new Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top differences between the two

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been an immensely successful hatchback in India and one of the most powerful as well. Now, the new Swift is just around the corner for a launch in India. We previously reported that the bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are likely to open in teh month of January and it will launch during the upcoming Auto Expo next month. While the current Swift has been a charm for Indian car passenger buyers, and now it is set to be much more premium. So, what all does it get that makes it worth waiting for? Find out here:
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been an immensely successful hatchback in India and one of the most powerful as well. Now, the new Swift is just around the corner for a launch in India. We previously reported that the bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are likely to open in teh month of January and it will launch during the upcoming Auto Expo next month. While the current Swift has been a charm for Indian car passenger buyers, how does it compare with the brand new version, with new looks and features? Find out here:
Headlamps: New Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, ORVM's indicator and fog lamps.
Cabin: On the inside, new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be more up class and premium. Unlike the current model of the Swift, the new car will be equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel. Other changes include automatic climate control as well as a new layout of the dashboard.
Infotainment: The most prominent change on the inside of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Japanese model gets Mirrorlink as well which may also be carried forward in the Indian-spec model.
Engine: Maruti Suzuki Swift has been appreciated for its performance. It has been one of the quicker hatchbacks in India, and now the new Swift will offer even better agility. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be based on the company's Hearttect platform which would make the premium hatchback considerably lighter compared to the existing model. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is expected to generate 83 hp of power and 115 Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre diesel engine would produce 74 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque. While both units would be available with a 5-speed manual transmission, the petrol engine may also be offered with an automatic gearbox.
Boot space: While the current Swift had a sizeable boot of 316 litres, the space in the new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been increased by 54 litres. The new Swift is 10mm shorter in length, 40mm wider, 35mm lower and has a 20mm longer wheelbase compared to the current model.
Price: The current Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced at Rs 4.89 lakh for th ebase model and Rs 7.55 lakh for the top trim. Considering the addition of more features, expect the new Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched at a price tag bigger by about Rs 30-40,000. For regular updates on social media, please follow our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for automotive videos.
Most powerful upcoming bikes in India under Rs 4 lakh launching in 2018
Top upcoming Cars & SUVs under Rs 15 lakh launching in India in 2018
Salman Khan birthday: Bhaijaan’s car collection including one gifted by Shahrukh Khan!
Upcoming SUVs in India: 18 SUVs heading to us in 2018 including new Hyundai Creta and Lamborghini Urus