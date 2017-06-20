Check out these modified Royal Enfields at a showroom now: all you need to know

This is probably the loudest motorcycle in terms of its paint scheme and design. The Custom Continental GT by TNT Motorcycles has a proper cafe race design. The aqua blue paint for the tank as well as a headlamp cover fuse neatly with the brown leather seat and the red coloured frame. The small mudflaps on the front and the rear, as well as the brake calipers at both ends, also get the red coloured treatment. In order to continue with the retro cafe racer theme, the Custom Continental GT gets a black muffler cover and the exhaust is just below the seat. This is the only one in the list that maybe able to seat two at a time, provided the rear passenger is okay with an underseat exhaust. If any one of these motorcycles reflects your personality, do check with your nearest Royal Enfield dealership for the price of these motorcycles.