Check out these modified Royal Enfields at a showroom now: all you need to know

Modified motorcycles have started to gain popularity in India lately as it becomes an extension of the owner's personality and helps create a unique identity. Looking at this opportunity, Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield (RE) has collaborated with four custom motorcycle building companies, Inline Three, TNT Motorcycles, Bull City Customs and Bombay Custom works. These custom-made motorcycles are based on two stock models, the Classic 500 and the Continental GT, of which the former is one of the best-selling motorcycles in RE's portfolio. In addition to the custom-made motorcycles, the company has also introduced a new set of riding gear as well as helmets that resonate the custom-made models.
The Custom Chrome 500 by Bull City Customs is a bare bones Bobber styled motorcycle with minimalistic details and having just the powertrain and a naked design. The clip on handlebar replicates the old school Bobber styled motorcycles that were specifically designed for drag races. The detailing on the engine, fuel tank and other metallic parts is a heavy doze of chrome, save for the carburetor which has a copper finish. The seat too continues with the minimalistic approach and has a very thin padding and seems apt for someone who wants an old-school bare-bones motorcycle.
The Custom Classic 500 by Bombay Customs may carry a minimalistic approach, but, looks more practical. Based on the Royal Enfield Classic 500, the single seat, as well as the jute style cover for the front portion of the silencer or muffler, is similar to the Bull City Customs' Custom Chrome 500. Further kit includes saddlebags on each side and a leather storage pouch on the fuel tank for a smartphone possibly. The combination of white and black along with brown leather will surely make it stand out in the crowd. And the best part is that the paint, as well as leather work, has been done in a balanced manner. The leather-type heat shield for the rear passenger though may be a bit outlandish but we aren't sure how much of protection it actually offers from the heat.
The Custom Classic 500 by Inline Customs brings back the nostalgia of old-school motorcycles and is the most retro-looking bike of this lot with its tyre walls painted in white. The white fuel tank with red Royal Enfield badging and the mild dose of red on the panels below the seat bring add a subtle yet prominent retro character to the custom-made motorcycle. The standout feature is the bronze or copper painted heat protectors that have a similar shade to the single seat. It may not be as practical as the Custom Classic 500 by Bombay Customs as it doesn't have any saddlebags but nonetheless, this custom motorcycle looks just as good!
This is probably the loudest motorcycle in terms of its paint scheme and design. The Custom Continental GT by TNT Motorcycles has a proper cafe race design. The aqua blue paint for the tank as well as a headlamp cover fuse neatly with the brown leather seat and the red coloured frame. The small mudflaps on the front and the rear, as well as the brake calipers at both ends, also get the red coloured treatment. In order to continue with the retro cafe racer theme, the Custom Continental GT gets a black muffler cover and the exhaust is just below the seat. This is the only one in the list that maybe able to seat two at a time, provided the rear passenger is okay with an underseat exhaust. If any one of these motorcycles reflects your personality, do check with your nearest Royal Enfield dealership for the price of these motorcycles.
