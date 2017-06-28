Most expensive cars in the world: Even if you have the money you can’t buy the last one!

There are cars that are made to serve a purpose like ferrying its passengers from point A to B. However, every now and then there are examples of brilliant engineering that leave most people awestruck at not just their performance figures, but, their retail price as well. Costing upwards of the fantasy number of a million dollars, such cars can only be bought by a select few individuals, leaving the rest of us to just drool over their pictures and dreaming of driving them someday. Here's a list of cars that offer spine-kicking performance along with a mind-boggling price-tag
McLaren P1 LM: After the introduction of McLaren P1, the boffins at the British carmaker's headquarters didn't stop there. Yes, the P1 is a marvel of British engineering yet weighs less than a regular family sedan and can completely feel at home on a race track. The McLaren P1 LM, however, is a road legal version of P1 GTR, the latter being restricted only to the race track. It boasts of the same 986 hp power of the P1 GTR, but it is 60 kg lighter than the track-only car. It can be yours for just about $3.7 million
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: The most expensive road-legal Lamborghini till date, the Veneno Roadster retails at $3.3 million. The chassis is the same as the Lamborghini LP-700 Aventador, but the one in the Veneno Roadster is made from carbon fibre. A 6.5 litre V12 mated to a single-clutch ISR automated manual transmission is capable of generating a massive 740 hp of power, enough to propel the occupants from a standstill to hair-raising excitement in about 3 seconds. The dry weight of the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is just shy of the 1,500 kg mark, making it lighter than most regular cars
Aston Martin Valkyrie: Although the price of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hasn't been announced yet, it can safely be assumed that it would retail at above $3 million. Made in collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie is powered by a 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 motor tailor-made by Cosworth to fit the frame of the hypercar. What this has done for the Valkyrie is the helped it achieve the magical 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Speaking of power, the combination of the hybrid battery system developed by Rimac along with the V12 mill will generate about 1,000 hp of power, which is superbike territory! So, it would be safe to also assume that the weight would hover around the tonne mark. Who would have thought the concept was devised when Andy Palmer of Aston Martin was discussing to build the Valkyrie with Adrian Newey and Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing over a pint at a pub
Bugatti Chiron: No 'expensive car' list is complete without a Bugatti and after Ettore Bugatti's legacy was shown by different versions of the Veyron, a successor had to be made. So, the engineers at Mulsanne started working on a new project and hence the Chiron was born. Symbolised as the 'wounded healer', the Chiron borrows a similar W12 quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre motor, but the tinkering under the hood of the new hypercar has translated into a jaw-dropping 1,500 hp of power, 300 more than the Veyron SuperSport, the fastest version of the Veyron. Yours for only $2.6 million in which you can probably go ahead and buy a private jet with a hangar and hire a pilot as well
Pagani Huayra BC: If there is one car brand that is known for not just mental performance figures but ostentatious designs, it is Pagani. Horacio Pagani's mentor and very old friend, Benny Caiola, came to the French carmaker with a request for a faster Huayra, for which he extended some of his insights too. The Huayra name is speculated to be borrowed by the Andean god of wind, Huayra-tata and it is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 motor that generates roughly 790 hp of power and 1,100 Nm of torque. All the power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Xtrac single-clutch transmission which shifts the gear in 150 milliseconds in the standard Huayra. In the Huayra BC, an even lighter weight of materials of select panels to increase the power-to-weight ratio and the reduction of transmission change time to 75 milliseconds has made it even faster and mental than the standard hypercar. This is priced only at $2.8 million
Rolls Royce Sweptail: Speaking of extremely expensive cars, how can we forget the recently unveiled Rolls Royce Sweptail which is as expensive as the rest of the cars combined with this list, claimed to be $13 million. Completely hand built and made only for one person who worked closely with Rolls-Royce for this bespoke magnificence, the Sweptail is essentially an extension of the 103EX Concept that was showcased last year under the Vision Next 100 program of the British coach builder. The customer, in this case, wanted a two-seater coupe with a panoramic sunroof and while under the hood is a 6.6-litre V12 engine, the elements inside are made from Macassar Ebony and Paldao veneers along with Dark Spice leathers for the seats, which are well, extremely expensive. This then is the most expensive motor vehicle ever and that too by a huge margin or maybe extremely huge margin. Even if you have the money to buy it, you can't because only one has been made!