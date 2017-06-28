Most expensive cars in the world: Even if you have the money you can’t buy the last one!

Rolls Royce Sweptail: Speaking of extremely expensive cars, how can we forget the recently unveiled Rolls Royce Sweptail which is as expensive as the rest of the cars combined with this list, claimed to be $13 million. Completely hand built and made only for one person who worked closely with Rolls-Royce for this bespoke magnificence, the Sweptail is essentially an extension of the 103EX Concept that was showcased last year under the Vision Next 100 program of the British coach builder. The customer, in this case, wanted a two-seater coupe with a panoramic sunroof and while under the hood is a 6.6-litre V12 engine, the elements inside are made from Macassar Ebony and Paldao veneers along with Dark Spice leathers for the seats, which are well, extremely expensive. This then is the most expensive motor vehicle ever and that too by a huge margin or maybe extremely huge margin. Even if you have the money to buy it, you can't because only one has been made!