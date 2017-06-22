Most dangerous roads in the world: Countries with highest road deaths and it’s not India on top!

Traffic related deaths happen all around the world, but roads in some countries are more dangerous than the others. It is sad that bad driving or breaking of traffic laws has become a norm in some nations. For example, driving in Delhi people follow rules but the second they enter Noida, the rules out the window because it is widely believed that no one cares about traffic rules there. Expand this scenario to country level, and we have a list of the top 10 countries with most traffic related deaths.
Turns out that road users in low- and middle-income countries are more than twice as likely to die in a traffic accident, according to WHO data from 2013. We begin the list with the country with the least deaths in traffic related accidents.
Peru: Road accident death rate in Peru is about 14 per 100,000. (Image: River of Life)
Indonesia: The country is famous for its notorious traffic jams, one of which extended for so long that it claimed 12 lives. Other than that accident rate is high too. In Indonesia, an average of 15 of every 100,000 die in road accidents. (Image: Assets.nst)
Columbia: There came a time in Columbia when deaths from gun violence was almost equivalent to road accident deaths. According to the WHO report, death rate in Columbia is about 17 per 100,000 people. (Image: Harris and Graves)
India: There's potholes, pedestrians, lorries coming the wrong way, children and bicycles spontaneously crossing the road and the lot. If you notice the other pictures, even the worse of a jam that you can imagine looks a lot more neat than it does in India. 17 per 100,000 people die in road accidents. (Image: Dunyanews)
Russia: It isn't a surprise if you see Russians indulging in fisty cuffs over a road rage matter. Traffic related deaths are high in the country with 19 deaths per 100,000 people. (Image: Complex)
China: China is a massive country with a massive population. From being a country where the general public was not permitted to buy a car, to being a giant manufacturer of home grown cars. Traffic related deaths in China stand at about 19 per 100,000. (Image: NPR)
Brazil: This image is actually impressive if you're from India. Even in a terrible grid lock, such as this, drivers are neatly lined up. However, traffic related deaths are higher than most countries at about 23 per 100,000 people. (Image: Newshub)
Malaysia: 24 deaths in traffic related accidents per 100,000 people. (Image: Digital News Asia)
South Africa: 25 deaths in traffic related accidents per 100,000 people. (Image: Howsouthafrica)
Thailand: The country with the most traffic deaths is Thailand. The country has the world’s worst drivers, with a road-traffic death rate of 36.2 per 100,000 population. (Image: Nashrobarg)
