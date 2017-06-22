Most dangerous roads in the world: Countries with highest road deaths and it’s not India on top!

Traffic related deaths happen all around the world, but roads in some countries are more dangerous than the others. It is sad that bad driving or breaking of traffic laws has become a norm in some nations. For example, driving in Delhi people follow rules but the second they enter Noida, the rules out the window because it is widely believed that no one cares about traffic rules there. Expand this scenario to country level, and we have a list of the top 10 countries with most traffic related deaths.