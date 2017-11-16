Mercedes-Benz S-Class inspires Emirates’ new first class suite and it looks unbelievably good!

Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the German's brands flagship luxury saloon, does offer a world of comfort but it has one certain restriction - it can't fly. Now though, fliers will be able to enjoy the same level of luxury up in the sky. Emirates has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz and it new first-class suite is based on the S-Class.
The initial talks on the collaboration began three years ago, which has now resulted in a first-class cabin that features S-Class elements such as choice of materials, “high standard of workmanship”, cabin controls and ambient lighting among others.
The ambient lighting system is related to the one that;s found in the top trim Benz as well. And there’s the Zero G seats that keep you comfortable in the road-going machine and the plane alike.
Emirates first-class will also feature a tech gadget called 'virtual windows', which is a technology adopted from NASA and helps deliver a sense of weightlessness. Also, starting 1 December passengers flying with Emirates first-class will get door-to-door transfer to and from Dubai airport, in of course an S-Class.
Emirates is also reeling in Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson for its advertising campaign. Clarkson, in a video spot for the airline, goes on to describe some of the many features made available to those fortunate enough to fly in this space. Because of course, the ticket will cost a fortune.
12,300 cc, 5,000 HP! Meet Devel Sixteen, the hypercar born to give Bugatti and Hennessey nightmares
Top 6 motorcycle accessories for long distance touring
Delhi Air Pollution: These 5 car air purifiers for under Rs 10,000 could easily save your lungs
2017 Honda Grazia in Images: Here’s a closer look at Honda’s newest scooter, but is it better than the Activa?