Meet this Jaguar XE that goes from standstill to 100 kmph in just over three seconds and costs over Rs 1 crore

With every such special car, comes its limitations. And the one limitation that can be stated for the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is its production, only 300 cars. So only a limited number of customers would be able to purchase (if they want to spend close to $200,000 for a Jaguar) this British excellence from Special Vehicle Operations. How many will be sold in India? According to Jaguar, there will be two-versions of the car. While the four-seater version will be available only in the US, other markets will get only a two-seater layout making it usable only for a petrolhead in a country like India. With its limited production number, it would be rare to see one here in India