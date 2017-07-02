Meet this Jaguar XE that goes from standstill to 100 kmph in just over three seconds and costs over Rs 1 crore

The Jaguar XE is the entry-level luxury saloon offered in India which competes with German car brands such as BMW which offers the 3 Series and other manufacturers from other countries as well. A lot of you may not know, but, like BMW has its mad scientist division, the M, the British carmaker also has some of its crazy boffins working in SVO or Special Vehicle Operations. So, when they thought of another project, it turned out to be on the XE sedan. Meet the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the fastest production Jaguar ever made and it can be yours only for $192,200 or Rs 1.24 crore, thats before the inclusion of taxes
Like all SVO cars we have witnessed in the past, the Jaguar XE is outrageous in terms of its performance which comes from a massive 5.0-litre V8 motor that dishes out 596 hp of power that can propel the car from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Top speed comes at 200 mph or 320 kmph. Built from a brand new technical centre of Special Vehicle Operations, the company claims the XE SV Project 8 is their pushiest project till date
The changes aren't just limited to the powertrain, but a host of assistance to the engine comes from an 8-speed transmission that sends power to all wheels. Another plus to the XE inherent handling character is the Aluminium chassis which is now complemented with 20 inch Aluminium alloy wheels, an adjustable front splitter, adjustable rear wing and a carbon-fibre rear bumper. Braking has also been reworked and the XE SV Project 8 has Formula One inspired silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings and new carbon ceramic braking system
Move inside the Project 8 and the front seats over the stock car have been replaced by lighter racing seats with Project 8 vinyl on the integrated head rests. The level of enthusiasm or madness can also be witnessed by the 'pistol style' gear shifter which would give the driver a feeling that this isn't the ordinary Jaguar XE. The party piece though isn't even the performance figures, it a new driving mode, Track. Understandably, this mode increases the handling as well as the response from the engine and transmission to scare the passengers sitting with you while you tear up the race track
With every such special car, comes its limitations. And the one limitation that can be stated for the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is its production, only 300 cars. So only a limited number of customers would be able to purchase (if they want to spend close to $200,000 for a Jaguar) this British excellence from Special Vehicle Operations. How many will be sold in India? According to Jaguar, there will be two-versions of the car. While the four-seater version will be available only in the US, other markets will get only a two-seater layout making it usable only for a petrolhead in a country like India. With its limited production number, it would be rare to see one here in India