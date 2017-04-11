Meet the world’s fastest, most powerful SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

A supercar is expected to be fast and won't raise as many eyebrows as much a seriously fast SUV would. SUVs are thought of as powerful monsters that are only good at handling difficult surfaces, this does that too but is also capable of big speed. For starters, it shoots from 0-97 kmph in 3.5 seconds. That number can put many super cars to shame.
The Trackhawk can propel to 290 kmph, thanks to Dodge’s 707 hp, supercharged 6.2-litre, HEMI V8 from the Hellcat. Not exactly an engine expected in a family SUV. The torque figures are massive too - 874.5 Nm.
It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There are also the largest-ever front brakes fitted to a Jeep – 400mm two-piece vented rotors with six-piston yellow calipers from Brembo.
Like all Jeeps, the Trackhawk too carries the go anywhere pedigree. It is all-wheel-drive with electronic limited-slip diff at the back. In the most hardcore mode called 'Track', there's 30:70 front-rear torque split. It also has a torque reserve launch system that assists drag racing-style starts off the line.
The inside gets jazzy red and black leather and suede seat upholstery complete with ‘Trackhawk’ emblems, a speedo that reads 320 kmph. A hardcore personality indeed, but the Trackhawk is conmy and fancy on the inside, with plenty of displays, Apple CarPlay and all the other bits expected from family SUVs.
This production Jeep rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini in terms of power. Where the world is headed towards a greener, safer world, comes along Jeep with a powerful good news for petrolheads – the Trackhawk.
