Meet the new Nissan GT-R Track Edition and ‘CopZilla’ for New York

When it comes to track prowess, there is one moniker from Nissan's stable that has kept the mantle for the Skyline brand going, the GT-R. With staggering performance figures where zero to 100 kmph is achieved in a mere 2.7 seconds, the 'Godzilla' has set a new yardstick. Now, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a Track Edition based on the standard Nissan GT-R. This new model is positioned between the standard road going version and the top-end GT-R Nismo. The car has been revealed ahead of the New York Motor Show to be held in the second week of April 2017.