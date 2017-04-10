Meet the new Nissan GT-R Track Edition and ‘CopZilla’ for New York

When it comes to track prowess, there is one moniker from Nissan's stable that has kept the mantle for the Skyline brand going, the GT-R. With staggering performance figures where zero to 100 kmph is achieved in a mere 2.7 seconds, the 'Godzilla' has set a new yardstick. Now, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a Track Edition based on the standard Nissan GT-R. This new model is positioned between the standard road going version and the top-end GT-R Nismo. The car has been revealed ahead of the New York Motor Show to be held in the second week of April 2017.
Powering the Nissan GT-R Track Edition is the existing, hand-built 3.8 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that generates 560 hp of power and 632 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. When the Nissan GT-R was designed by the Chief Product Specialist, Hiroshi Tamura, the idea was not just to have impeccable handling characteristics, but also have impressive straight line speed. The Track Edition has some upgrades using Nismo components which include Nismo-spec tyres, 20 inch Nismo alloy wheels, carbon fibre rear spoiler, four wheel independent suspension with Nismo tuning and black/red leather upholstery with Recaro seats.
In addition to the Track Edition, Nissan also showcased a police car based on the Nissan GT-R and aptly called by the company as 'Copzilla'. It adhorns a matte-black police livery for the 'Skyline Metro Police Department' and like all cop cars it has police lights on the front grille and the roof, scrolling LED light bar and police badges on the bonnet as well as door panels. Fun fact: The Nissan GT-R's rims have a knurling so that its tyres don't come off under hard turns.
Apart from the changes on the cosmetics, the standard wheels have been replaced by 22 inch wheels that imitate the steel wheels on a standard police car. Powering the Nissan GT-R police car is the same 3.8 litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine with the same performance figures. Both the cars will be showcased at the 2017 New York Motor Show which starts from 14th April. Fun fact: Anumber of modern cars have a swivel function for the headlamps which the GT-R doesn't. That's because the motors installed in these kind of headlamps cannot keep up with the way the GT-R changes direction.
