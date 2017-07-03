Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by DC Design gets a yellow, strange and quirky makeover

We have seen many cars and concept models being customised and designed by DC Design in the past, such as the Toyota Innova, Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Suzuki Swift and many other vehicles. The latest to get a makeover at DC Design is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The customised Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has received a new body kit that gives the car an aggressive stance at both the ends. Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.3 litre engine and most changes made to the vehicle are to change the appearance.
Exterior: The exterior of the newly customised Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza boast of a bold and bright yellow body colour. The compact SUV also gets a black section on the front and rear bumper with honeycomb mesh pattern. The new body kit features large air intakes as compared to the standard model and new LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). The air vents that are placed on the side and have been given a chrome finishing. The rear end of the Vitara Brezza is dominated by new quad exhausts with chrome embellishment along with DC badging on the chrome section above the license plate.
Interior: Similar to the exterior, the cabin too get a new makeover by DC Design. The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza boasts of dual tone theme in yellow and black colour combination, giving it a premium appeal. The door trims, air-conditioning vents on the dashboard, as well as the centre section of the steering wheel now gets a glossy wood finish. The leather seats get contrast yellow stitching.
Engine: The DC designed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by the same company fitted 1.3 litre DDiS 200 engine that produces 88.5 hp of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The DDiS 200 unit is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl with a fuel tank capacity of 48 litres. Dimensionally too, the car remains unchanged, it measures 3,995 in length, 1,790 in width, 1,640 in height and has 2,500 of wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a boot space of 328 litres and a turning radius of 5.2 meters.
