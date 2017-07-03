Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by DC Design gets a yellow, strange and quirky makeover

We have seen many cars and concept models being customised and designed by DC Design in the past, such as the Toyota Innova, Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Suzuki Swift and many other vehicles. The latest to get a makeover at DC Design is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The customised Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has received a new body kit that gives the car an aggressive stance at both the ends. Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.3 litre engine and most changes made to the vehicle are to change the appearance.