Top 5 underrated cars in India, some of which are fun to drive

Renault Lodgy: Renault Lodgy is probably the most distinct looking MPV on sale in India today and may that is the reason it did not click with the Indian buyers. The vehicle’s design is too modern and may be the boxy structure was the reason on why the sales didn’t pick up. Renault launched the Lodgy Stepaway edition last festive season and it is the most under rated vehicle in the segment. It is generous on space with a good driving stance. It is powered by the same tried and trusted engine derived from Renault Duster. The engine sheds out the right powered required for a 7-seater vehicle and even for the driver the vehicle gives a comfortable drive.