Top 5 underrated cars in India, some of which are fun to drive

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: The first product to be sold by Maruti Suzuki through its Nexa dealerships faced major criticism of being priced at a very expensive price tag. The price over shadowed the product completely and the cross over never got the chance to make an impression it deserves. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was launched in with two diesel engine variants 1.3L and 1.6L but after about a year of being in the market the company decided to discontinue the top 1.6L variants and also reduced the prices of the lower variants by about Rs 1.5 lakh. It was also the first vehicle from Maruti’s stable to boast smart play infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is expected to make a debut by the 2017 festive season and this time it will make the desired volumes that company expects.
Ford Figo S: The Ford Figo S is Ford’s newest offering to the warm hatch segment and probably the most fun car to drive of the lot. The company has tuned its suspension a bit to support driving over suspension and addition of the S badge is to appeal the young buyers. The S variant is available only on the top-end titanium trims and the sports trim is priced at Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-Showroom) for the petrol variants and Rs 7.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel. The sport variant of Figo is powered by the same 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines that power the other regular variants of Ford Figo.
Renault Lodgy: Renault Lodgy is probably the most distinct looking MPV on sale in India today and may that is the reason it did not click with the Indian buyers. The vehicle’s design is too modern and may be the boxy structure was the reason on why the sales didn’t pick up. Renault launched the Lodgy Stepaway edition last festive season and it is the most under rated vehicle in the segment. It is generous on space with a good driving stance. It is powered by the same tried and trusted engine derived from Renault Duster. The engine sheds out the right powered required for a 7-seater vehicle and even for the driver the vehicle gives a comfortable drive.
Skoda Octavia: The popularity of SUVs might have brought down the sales of the sedans in the country but the 2017 Skoda Octavia is probably the sedan to be considered in the sedan space. The new face on the car has made it more aggressive and the interiors are clean, smooth and give a premium feel to the buyer. The addition of the new touch-screen infortainment system now supports new technology like the Apple Car Play and Google’s android auto. The car drives smooth and the DSG gearbox on the top-end diesel variants is quick and very responsive. Skoda has also launched the Octavia RS in India recently and is indeed betting big on this product.
Toyota Etios Sedan: Toyota Etios Sedan is probably the most spacious sedan offering at a reasonable price point but the extensive use of the car in the taxi segment has seen fewer buyers over the time in the private space. The car got a facelift in the name of Platinum Etios last year and since then car has got a new face, steering mounted controls and many other features. Toyota Etios also has a big boot with a capacity of 592 L which is one of the reasons of it being popular in the taxi space. Toyota Etios sedan is available in the market with a 1.5L petrol engine and 1.4 L diesel engine. The company claims a mileage of 16.78 kmpl on the petrol variants and 23.59 kmpl on the diesel.
