Iron Man goes old school in style: A bespoke 1970s Mustang Boss is Robert Downey Jr. newest ride

A little known fact about Robert Downey Jr. aka the Iron man, has always had quite the eye for classic and muscle cars. Once again reaffirmed by the recently built 1970 Mustang 302 Boss built under his close supervision by SpeedKore. The bespoke build Mustang muscle car is set to debut at this week 2017 SEMA show.
SpeedKore say that Downey was deeply involved in the process of the build like a proper car enthusiast that he is. The idea was to keep the design as close as humanly possible to the original with a set of HRE wheels being the biggest change to exterior. Everything else gets a modern touch with proper amenities.
Under the hood, The Boss Mustang gets a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.0-liter V-8 with a Stage 2 Ford Performance/Roush supercharger. The undisclosed horsepower is then routed to the rear wheels via a Bowler T56 transmission and 9-inch Ford rear differential. Although given the specs we’d suspect something over 500 hp!
SpeedKore has gone with carbon fibre on the body panels, replacing the hood, the fenders, the bumpers, the deck-lid and the deep chin spoiler, and valence to the Boss as light as possible without compromising on strength. There’s also a Detroit Speed aluminum frame and suspension to help the Boss through the twisties.
The interiors are bespoke too, and as much as we like to keep our grammar above water but daayuumm! SpeedKore magic means custom brown leather on the inside with a bespoke steering wheel and vintage air; air conditioning system inside. It’s all tied together with some contrasting materials on the seats, panels and dashboards.
