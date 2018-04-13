In pictures: Beefy, muscular Mahindra Thar Hammer customised by DC Design looks great!

DC Design, a home-grown custom car builder from Mumbai, does have a some fan following and besides the outrageous designs they've come up with in the past, they do have some good ones on their CV.
One of these good ones is this Mahindra Thar 'Hammer'. Trust us, the last Thar rendition DC Design came up with years ago was, well, not exactly what you'd want to be seen in. You'll agree by the last slide.
The Hammer stands out among the many Mahindra Thars on our roads. It looks upclass and a bit refined with a new front grille, LED projector headlamps, fog lamps and turn indicators and hints of chrome here and there.
The front bumper of the Mahindra Thar Hammer has been redesigned to look chunkier and the stock wheels have been replaced with offset alloys. It gets flared wheelarches for a beefy appeal.
If you love loud-looking cars, the Mahindra Thar Hammer's interior will be a nice place to be for you. There's plush leather and its all red. Too much of it, in fact. The centre console has some wood, faux wood perhaps.
The rear seats of the Mahindra Thar Hammer have been swapped with captain seats, so you can at least expect some comfort at the back. The most significant change, of course, is the hard top roof.
All of this customisation will cost one Rs 5.95 lakh and a Mahindra Thar to customise. Under the bonnet, it the same ol Thar with a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine (with 105 hp and 247 Nm) paired with a 5 speed manual gearbox and 4X4 transfer case.
What we spoke of in the first slide.
