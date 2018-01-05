In pics: Triumph Thruxton R reimagined as ‘Phantom’ by Australian builder Wenley Andrews

Triumph has some seriously good looking motorcycles in its lineup, one of the reasons why this motorcycle customiser from Australia has rather very tastefully redone three of Triumph's modern classics. Keeping the focus on one may be difficult because the end result of all three look drop dead fantastic. You be the judge, take a look:
Australian builder Wenley Andrews has a simple philosophy. He says that he’s less a customiser and more a reimaginer. “Most people say they’re building a bike, but for me that’s building something from scratch. What I do is reimagine an existing bike to if there were no restrictions,” he told For The Ride.
Andrews does not intend to be offensive in his comments in any way, and most of his picks for reimagining are Triumph motorcycles. And his takes on the 2016 Thruxton R as the ‘Phantom’ is pretty darn gorgeous. “What I like or what I think the factory should have done,” well, we like what he likes.
Andrews finished the Phantom in three weeks, just in time for the Throttle Roll Street Party event in Sydney. So, did he pick the Thruxton? “To be honest, I love my Triumphs and for me the cream of Triumph is the Thruxton, so it just felt right. I love the styling, that sound of the twin and plenty of power – and I mean plenty – from the old 900, so there was no better base.”
Triumph Australia helped Andrews with a Diablo Red Thruxton R and parts. Triumph had obviously already been impressed with Andrews work - his previous widely acclaimed Dirty Rascal America and Rocket III builds.
The Dirty Rascal will remind people in India of the Triumph Bobber, which was launched last year. But Andrews used the 2010 Triumph America for this build. A stripped down version of the America, the end result of which was a stylish bob job.
Wenley Andrews also worked his cafe racer magic on a 2006 Rocket III, giving it the looks to match the gigantic torquey engine underneath. Some physical and visual weight was removed from the bike, perhaps building the most mean looking cafe racer of the decade.