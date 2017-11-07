In pics: Suzuki Intruder launched in India: price, specs and features

Suzuki India launched their latest offering in the 150cc motorcycle segment in India on 7 November. With a power cruiser appeal, the Intruder comes with several premium features which should help it gain traction in the market. India has a liking for cruiser style motorcycles and the Intruder 150 offers a distinct option. The styling of the motorcycle is inspired by the Intruder M1800, which has resulted in a substantially sized motorcycle.
The Intruder is powered by a 154.9cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve, SOHC engine that produces 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This is the same engine that powers the Gixxer series of motorcycles, but has been tweaked for better torque delivery at lower rpm.
The Intruder offers a comfortable riding stance with a large seat and forward set footpegs. The buyer can opt for a back rest for the pillion. At 148 kg of kerb weight, the Intruder should be easy to handle. So far available with a carburettor fuel system, Suzuki say a fuel injection version will be introduced in the next six months.
The Suzuki cruiser features a LED headlamp and tail lamp, a short and sharply designed twin-exhaust and a digital instrument panel, which is also seen on the Gixxer motorcycles. It is available in two colours - Mettalic Oort Gray with Mettalic Matte Black and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.
It comes with tubeless tyres and disc brakes up front and back, along with a single-channel ABS. The Intruder also features SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance), which the brand says helps the engine deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency figure is the same as the Gixxer at about 53 kmpl.
