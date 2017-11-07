In pics: Suzuki Intruder launched in India: price, specs and features

Suzuki India launched their latest offering in the 150cc motorcycle segment in India on 7 November. With a power cruiser appeal, the Intruder comes with several premium features which should help it gain traction in the market. India has a liking for cruiser style motorcycles and the Intruder 150 offers a distinct option. The styling of the motorcycle is inspired by the Intruder M1800, which has resulted in a substantially sized motorcycle.