In Pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 that’ll take on Harley-Davidson Street 750/Street Rod

Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colour options and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom, and a total of 11 options have been developed. While the Standard range of colourways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colours. The Interceptor INT 650 in Orange Crush and the Ice Queen Continental GT 650 were displayed at EICMA.