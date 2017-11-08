In Pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 that’ll take on Harley-Davidson Street 750/Street Rod

After much anticipation, Royal Enfield finally unveiled what we all had expected would be a Continental GT 750. However, in a surprise unveil two days ago RE revealed its new 650cc parallel twin. And now, we have pictures of the two motorcycles that will be powered by this engine. The latest Royal Enfield twins - Interceptor INT 650 and Continental 650 were unveiled on 7 November at EICMA 2017.
The Interceptor INT 650 is a roadster and offers a 1960s appeal with design cues such as a tear-drop fuel tank, quilted twin-seat and a wide handlebar. The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is every bit of a cafe racer. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts the Interceptor, while offering different ergonomics and style.
The new engine in question is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel twin unit, which was developed by Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. The new engine produces 47 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm, which is considerably higher than that delivered by the current 500cc engine at 27 bhp and 41 Nm.
The Interceptor INT 650 is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. It has a ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 804 mm. The two motorcycles are also equipped with a slip assist clutch.
Like the Interceptor, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and back with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests allow plenty of lean angle. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip on bars complete the authentic classic racer look.
Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colour options and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom, and a total of 11 options have been developed. While the Standard range of colourways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colours. The Interceptor INT 650 in Orange Crush and the Ice Queen Continental GT 650 were displayed at EICMA.
The Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will have a whole range of Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories available for additional comfort, styling and protection. The range will include functional and protective accessories such as engine guards, lifting handle, pannier mounts, and an auxiliary electrical port. The range also includes styling accessories such as chrome and stainless steel silencer slip-ons, acrylic fly-screen, single and twin-seat cowls, soft canvas panniers, and others.
