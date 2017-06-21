Honda’s new Cliq 110: First scooter ‘Made for Bharat’ and here’s why

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has launched its first scooter aimed at the utilatarian and rural customers in the form of the all-new 110 cc Cliq. The company has launched the scooter in Standard & Graphic variants and is priced at Rs 42,499, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Honda Cliq is a unisex scooter and will first be available in Rajasthan, and later on across the country in a phased manner. The new Cliq is manufactured at the company's facility in Tapukara, Alwar District of Rajasthan, and is available in a choice of four colours along with a wide range of optional accessories such as Front Screen, Floor Cover, Box Center, Cap Cover and Rear Grip.
The new Honda Cliq has a wide, spacious and flat foot-board that makes it convenient to carry luggage and offers more legroom. It also has an under-seat storage and a rear carrier for carrying extra luggage. The tyres of the Cliq have a special block pattern, which is claimed to be the first in industry and provides extra grip on uneven and rough roads. This will come in handy, particularly in the rural areas, where road quality is often poor.
The Cliq is equipped with convenience features such as a mobile charging socket to keep devices charged on the go. The low seat height is longer and wider, making it accessible for people of short height and comfortable for long rides. With a light weight, the scooter is claimed to be easy to manoeuvre as well. The maintenance free battery and viscous air filter add to the ownership and maintenance aspect.
The new Cliq is powered by a 110cc BS-IV (Bharat Stage) engine with HET (Honda Eco Technology). The engine delivers 7.9 hp of power and the scooter has a light kerb weight of 102 kg. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims one of the best power to weight ratios in the segment with good acceleration.
Adding to the safety quotient of the scooter is Honda's Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer technology for smooth ride. The equaliser technology distributes braking force proportionally between the front and rear wheels when the rider uses the left brake lever, resulting in reduced braking distance. According to the Government of India, CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from 1st April, 2018.
With most of the Cliq's features aimed at making daily life easier for utilitarian users, the Cliq is expected to find good favour in small towns and rural parts of the country. In addition, services such as food and courier delivery too might look at this scooter with interest due to its enhanced practicality and higher luggage carrying capacity. At Rs 42,499 the Cliq is also priced way lower than most scooters in the market that start at about Rs 55,000. The low-price along with well-thought practical features make the Cliq the perfect scooter for the masses living outside the larger metro cities and hence in our opinion it is the first 'Made for Bharat' scooter.
