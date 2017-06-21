Honda’s new Cliq 110: First scooter ‘Made for Bharat’ and here’s why

With most of the Cliq's features aimed at making daily life easier for utilitarian users, the Cliq is expected to find good favour in small towns and rural parts of the country. In addition, services such as food and courier delivery too might look at this scooter with interest due to its enhanced practicality and higher luggage carrying capacity. At Rs 42,499 the Cliq is also priced way lower than most scooters in the market that start at about Rs 55,000. The low-price along with well-thought practical features make the Cliq the perfect scooter for the masses living outside the larger metro cities and hence in our opinion it is the first 'Made for Bharat' scooter.